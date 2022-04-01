Lourdes holds ‘famous’ basket raffle to benefit community organizations 

Associates at Lourdes are getting very imaginative again this year, creating some very memorable gift baskets to raffle off to benefit community organizations. Each year Lourdes departments create spectacular themed baskets to raffle off in the annual Lourdes Basket Raffle.

This is the 20th year the Basket Raffle will be held. The raffle will take place at Oakdale Commons, Center Court on Saturday, April 2, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sunday, April 3, from noon to 6 p.m. Another raffle will be held in the Lourdes Cafeteria’s E/W dining room on Monday, April 4, from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; on Tuesday, April 5, from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; on Wednesday, April 6, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. (drawing at 12 p.m.). Ticket Prices are $1 for each, six for $5, 12 for $10, 24 for $20, and 75 for $50.

There are more than 32 different themed baskets, such as “Technology”, which includes an iPad and accessories; “Night on the Patio” with everything for enjoying those summer nights; “Cozy Nights” for curling up when it’s chilly; “Hop on the Ladder of Luck” with a blanket ladder and Lotto tickets; “BruMate Basket” including everything to keep your food and beverages warm or cold, “Everything but the Kitchen Sink”, and many more.

Each year, the Lourdes Basket Raffle raises more than $15,000 to benefit community organizations. Lourdes associates are surveyed before the raffle begins to determine which community organizations the proceeds will benefit. This year, the chosen organizations are Mercy House of the Southern Tier, a care shelter which provides a home and a supportive family to people with terminal illnesses who can no longer remain at home; Danielle House, which offers temporary accommodations for patients’ loved ones, and for outpatients seeking respite during a medical crisis; CHOW (Community Hunger Outreach Warehouse, food pantry and LECCO (Lourdes Employee Charitable Contribution Organization), which provides financial aid to Lourdes associates who are experiencing unexpected hardship.