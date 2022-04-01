Artist inspired project to support Ukraine

The idea for a project with an artistic twist started with a chance encounter on the sidewalk outside of the Tioga Arts Council, where one of the artists mentioned to local artist Lauren McLaren that someone should make a poster to represent small village supporting Ukraine.

Within just a few days, three local artists collaborated to come up with a unique image. This image represents the completely different styles and mediums used by the artists – presented together in a single, unified piece.

Currently, the poster is being passed out to local Owego businesses to display in their windows. Additional copies will be available for $10 at both Gallery Forty-One, located at 41 Lake St., and Black Cat Gallery, located at 214 Front St., both in Owego.

Susquehanna Printers, also on Lake Street, is sponsoring this project by providing all of the prints at no cost.

McLaren stated, “We are truly thankful for their willingness to participate in our fundraising vision.”

She also stated that 100% of the sales from this project will be going to an organization helping directly with Ukrainian war victims and refugees. You can learn more at www.UUARC.org.

The original painted canvas and iron fencing needs to be permanently mounted prior to a future auction or raffle. They are hoping to complete this in the next few weeks and decide on the best way to offer this to the community. Details will be forthcoming.

Because this project is raising funds to help those who are in a very desperate crisis situation, the artists who are involved in this project do not wish to share their names at this time, stating that all attention needs to be brought to those who are suffering.