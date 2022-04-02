RPM Disposal picks up the pace

RPM Disposal, based out of Owego, N.Y. and a part of the RPM Group, is self-described as one of upstate New York’s most progressive waste management companies.

An article featuring the RPM Group is highlighted in this week’s Progress Edition, a special supplement to the Owego Pennysaver.

Rolled out in 2016, RPM’s vision has been to serve their community well while offering innovative solutions for waste management needs.

Now servicing upwards of 4,000 customers, RPM expanded in 2017 and then again in 2020. The most recent expansion answered a need to accommodate an increased demand, as well as fill a gap for residential curbside garbage and recycling pick-up.

Owner Corey Relyea explained, “Our business grew substantially when we picked up recycling after the County transitioned from county to private.”

Residents were required to contract with a private hauler for recycling pickup starting Jan. 1, 2021. RPM Disposal was one option presented to residents.

Relyea said that he appreciates the customers who have supported his hometown business, and remarked, “We have the best customers, and the customers have been great to us.”

RPM’s wide area of coverage services all of Tioga County, as well as sections within Broome and Chemung counties.

RPM’s service area includes Waverly, South Waverly, Sayre and Athens on Monday; Candor, Spencer and Willseyville on Tuesday; Apalachin, Campville Broome County, Newark Valley, Richford and Berkshire on Wednesday; Barton, Nichols, Chemung and Elmira on Thursday; and Owego on Friday.

Whether it’s weather-related challenges, truck issues or dodging construction on the roads, Relyea explained that there are several factors that RPM Disposal faces on a daily basis.

Whatever the challenges of the day, though, Relyea commented that customers should not worry, and that the company is committed to customer satisfaction.

Relyea remarked, “To us it’s garbage day, not garbage hour, so we’ll get there.”

Relyea invites existing customers and potential new customers to stop by and say hello to the RPM Disposal team at the upcoming Strawberry Festival in June. They will have a booth set up to answer questions, and will also be offering pizza and drinks.

In addition to weekly trash pick-up and recycling, RPM Disposal also rents out 12 and 15-yard roll-off containers.

The company offers competitive pricing, no hidden surcharges, and flexible billing options. To set up service, new customers will find an easy on-line sign-up form. RPM Disposal is also proud to offer senior citizen and military and first responder discounts as well.

Check in with RPM Disposal for other ways to save, too. For new customers referred, a free month of service is considered if you stick with RPM for three full months.

To learn more about RPM Disposal, call them at (607) 223-8714. You can also find them on Facebook or visit their website at https://rpmdisposal.com/.