3 Wise Woodsmen

3 Wise WoodsmenEd Nizalowski is pictured with 'nature's natural artwork'. Provided photo.

Posted By: psadvert April 1, 2022

A presentation about forests, their secrets, their care and future was held at the Waterman Center Auditorium on Saturday, March 19, from 1 to 3 p.m. “Three Wise Woodsmen” featured Jerry Michael, Ed Nizalowski, and Jeffery Smith. 

Jerry and Jeff covered forest history; how to protect it from ongoing threats such as the impact of white-tailed deer on forest regeneration (the best number of deer per square mile is five; currently this ratio has increased to 50 per square miles).

3 Wise Woodsmen

A closeup photo of the artwork. Provided photo.

They also talked about what to look for and the actions to take when you find various invasive species and pathogens that are threatening the quality of woodlots. 

Ed brought in his forest artifact ‘museum’ and a variety of artwork with a tree theme. He also discussed ways to honor trees that have a special meaning or historical significance. 

3 Wise Woodsmen

A closeup photo of the artwork. Provided photo.

The next presentation will be by Rick Marsi on Saturday, April 16 at 2 p.m. followed by a “Raptor Show” set for May 7, and with three live shows. 

Visit Waterman Conservation Education Center online at www.watermancenter.org. 

3 Wise Woodsmen

A rainbow over Waterman Center in Apalachin. Provided photo.

3 Wise Woodsmen

Pictured is Jeffrey Smith.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "3 Wise Woodsmen"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*