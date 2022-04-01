3 Wise Woodsmen

A presentation about forests, their secrets, their care and future was held at the Waterman Center Auditorium on Saturday, March 19, from 1 to 3 p.m. “Three Wise Woodsmen” featured Jerry Michael, Ed Nizalowski, and Jeffery Smith.

Jerry and Jeff covered forest history; how to protect it from ongoing threats such as the impact of white-tailed deer on forest regeneration (the best number of deer per square mile is five; currently this ratio has increased to 50 per square miles).

They also talked about what to look for and the actions to take when you find various invasive species and pathogens that are threatening the quality of woodlots.

Ed brought in his forest artifact ‘museum’ and a variety of artwork with a tree theme. He also discussed ways to honor trees that have a special meaning or historical significance.

The next presentation will be by Rick Marsi on Saturday, April 16 at 2 p.m. followed by a “Raptor Show” set for May 7, and with three live shows.

Visit Waterman Conservation Education Center online at www.watermancenter.org.