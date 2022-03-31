Owego’s RPM Group experiences growth 

The RPM group, self-described as one of Upstate New York’s most progressive waste management companies, has been realizing steady growth since it launched in 2016.

Serving upwards of 4,000 customers, RPM Group has sights set on continued expansion, while continuing to offer the best innovative solutions for their customer’s needs.

Based out of Owego, N.Y., RPM’s Asbestos and Demolition Divisions specialize in interior and exterior demolitions, as well as asbestos surveys and abatement. They also provide services for lead abatement and mold remediation. The company works with private parties, corporations, bank foreclosures, and unoccupied properties for municipalities, among others.

The company’s vision expanded when owner Corey Relyea added curbside garbage and recycling pick-up. That expansion, RPM Disposal, is highlighted in a separate article, and can be found in the March 27 weekly issue.

Fully insured and bonded, Relyea shared that RPM Group takes pride in working on a project until it is completed in a satisfactory and timely manner, with customer satisfaction being a focal point.

From sheds to houses to commercial properties, RPM Group is well diversified to handle demolitions of all sizes. Interior and exterior demolition services include all aspects from the demolition to the abatement, and then the hauling away of debris.

Relyea remarked, “Free estimates are provided on all demolition projects.”

State certification requirements are accomplished via the Cornerstone Training Institute, one of the leaders in New York State for asbestos and lead abatement and mold remediation. Relyea’s staff is familiar with all local, state and federal rules and regulations.

Regarding mold in particular, Relyea explained that it is one of the most prominent environmental issues, and said, “Moisture, and then mold, can grow anyplace.”

Relyea said that in New York, a mold assessment is required prior to any work being performed. Relyea also commented that the company works with clients so that they fully understand the process, while guiding them through the steps.

RPM strives to be a “one-stop shop” beginning with the surveys to the abatement, and then to the waste transport. The company is state registered to transport friable asbestos-containing materials (ACM) to a registered landfill.

Relyea remarked that RPM Group is, “Fully equipped to handle all size jobs, from small glove bags to full demolition of structures containing positive ACM.”

Relyea gave an example of a recent fuel spill clean up that the company completed in the Albany, N.Y. area. He remarked, “We go where the work is.”

RPM Group accomplishes residential surveys, pre-demolition surveys, clearance surveys, commercial surveys and inspections, as well as AHERA reports. In addition, asbestos abatement includes glove bags, friable and non-friable, asbestos repair and demolition of structure with ACM.

For more information, call (607) 223-8714 or https://rpmgroupny.com/.