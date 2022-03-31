Owego Elks Lodge announces installation of new officers for 2022-2023  

The Owego Elks Lodge recently announced the installation of the 2022-2023 officers of the lodge.

In a formal ceremony on Thursday, April 17, the New York South Central Elks District Deputy Grand Exalted Ruler Jim Russell, assisted by Tammy Seeley, District Safety Officer and Past Exalted Ruler, Harry Rogers, Bob Banker and Bernie Banker, all Past Exalted Rulers, and Jack Mathias Past District Deputy Exalted Ruler installed the following as the new 2022-2023 lodge officers: Kevin Cumm, Exalted Ruler; Maria Fronek, Esteemed Leading Knight; Patrick Carey, Esteemed Loyal Knight; Karen Vinti, Esteemed Lecturing Knight; Tim Sayers, Lodge Secretary; Dan Martin, Treasurer; Wendy Riesbeck, Tiler; Tonya Bender, Inner Guard; Jane Woody, Chaplain; Peter Kapuscinski, Esquire; and Mark Demetros, Eric Hawkins, Mike Mente, and Dan Woody, Trustees.

Kevin Cumm, past Esteemed Leading Knight, will take over from Steven Gregory.

In a press release, the lodge wrote, “We would like to thank Steve for his dedication and hard work over the last three years. His leadership through the pandemic has ensured the continuity of the Owego Elks Lodge while protecting our members and the community.”