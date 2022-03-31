Kirby Band to resume rehearsals

The Kirby Band will begin rehearsals for its 2022 season on Monday, April 4, at the Kirby Band Rehearsal Hall, formerly the old Asbury Church, on W. River Road in Nichols, N.Y. The rehearsals will begin at 6:30 p.m. and run until 8 p.m. New band members are welcome, and should have at least a high school playing level ability.

The Kirby Band plays parades and concerts throughout the Twin Tiers from May through the fall. High School band members, as well as college students, are welcome to come and join the band. Persons who may have an instrument in their attic or closet and have not played that instrument in a while are also welcome to join them.

The Nichols based Kirby Band is comprised of volunteer musicians from all walks of life from throughout the Twin Tiers. The director of the Kirby Band is Amanda Smith.

The band invites area musicians to attend its Monday evening rehearsals. No auditions are required. Currently, the Kirby Band is especially in need of a drummer.

For directions to the Asbury Church or for further information on rehearsals, contact Deb Crum at (570) 423–7081, Janine Callear at (570) 888-6092, or Amanda Smith at (607) 259-1558.

You can also visit www.kirbyband.com for more information. The Kirby Band is supported, in part, with public funds from the New York State Council on the Arts’ Decentralization Program administered by the ARTS Council of the Southern Finger Lakes.