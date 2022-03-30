Tioga County Property Transactions

On March 17, 2022, property located at 4 Sawyer Place, Village of Waverly, from William and Debra Chandler to Cody and Victoria May for $190,000.

On March 18, 2022, property located at 492 Hiawatha Rd., Town of Owego, from David and Lori Vogel to Margaret Lynch for $141,000.

On March 18, 2022, property located at 53 Barker Place, Village of Waverly, from Scott and Brittney Wilkinson to Garrett Morgan for $130,380.

On March 18, 2022, property located at 1779 West Creek Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from Nicola and Maria Criniti to Ovan Capital LLC for $270,000.

On March 18, 2022, property located at 11 Plane Lane, Town of Spencer, from Rosario Shollenberger Medalf to Giselle Shollenberger for $105,000.

On March 21, 2022, property located at Railroad Avenue, Village of Spencer, from Stephen and Amy Murray to Daniel Grover for $67,500.

On March 21, 2022, property located at 116 Chestnut St., Village of Owego, from Elwin and Susan Hoyt Sr. to Steven Reigles for $30,000.

On March 21, 2022, property located at 479 East Front St., Village of Owego, from Donna Loomis Ind. and As Atty. In Fact to Chelsi Murray for $92,000.

On March 23, 2022, property located at 404 Main St., Village of Owego, from Ana Chicas to Patricia Smith for $126,500.