Veterans and Caregivers recognized during women’s history month

On March 18, and during Women’s History Month, the Veterans’ Service Agency of Tioga County presented the Women Veterans and Caregiver Appreciation and Recognition Luncheon, the first ever of its kind in Tioga County, at the American Legion Post in Owego.

The well-attended event offered an opportunity for area female veterans, and those that are caregivers of a veteran, to get together and offer each other support as Michael Middaugh, the Tioga County Veterans’ Service Agency director, extended to them a debt of gratitude.

Middaugh stated a number of times, during the event, that women have not been given enough recognition in the past for their service, noting the rising number of female veterans that has taken place over the last decade, and the numbers of caregivers taking care of either injured or aging veterans.

The event’s Keynote Speaker, Cheryl Kressly, a combat veteran that served during Operation Iraqi Freedom and is employed as a Senior Program Manager at Lockheed Martin, stated to the group of veterans, caregivers and guests that attended, “By accepting the invitation today you took the first step to value yourself.”

Kressly talked about the struggles that many female veterans face, and how they are almost invisible.

One veteran in attendance, Terri Souder, a United States Army veteran, had written a poem that was so well expressed that she was invited to read it to the guests attending the March 18 lunch and gathering.

Everyone was so moved; we decided to print the poem in its entirety.

A Women Veteran’s Day

By Terri L. Souder, U.S. Army MP Corps veteran

They have a day for that, he said.

It’s in November and it’s called Veterans Day.

But he has never served.

We don’t distinguish between male and female here, he said.

If you served, you’re a veteran.

But he only saw women in office and medical jobs when he was in uniform.

She puts on her veteran hat to go shopping with her veteran spouse and a random stranger stops them.

Her partner is thanked for his service, while she is ignored.

But she is supposed to ‘soldier on.’

She parks in a spot designated for veterans, and with a lift on the back of the car that clearly says, “VETERAN.”

But she is told she shouldn’t park there unless her spouse is actually in the car.

She goes to the club for a service meeting and is approached by the district president of the auxiliary, because in a Veterans’ Service Organization, if you’re a woman you must be a spouse.

She goes to the VA to check in for an appointment and the person at the desk never looks up as they say, “How can I help you, Sir?”

If you’re there for treatment, you must be a man.

She goes to Arlington for an event at the Military Women’s Memorial and sees a sign in the bathroom stall, stating that, unlike all other memorials, it isn’t part of the National Parks Service and is funded by donations.

She periodically wonders why she ever put a uniform on, to defend the Constitution of the United States.

Against all enemies, foreign and domestic.

She tries to remember why she raised her hand, swore an oath, and signed a blank check to the country.

To include giving her life, if necessary.

Then it finally happens.

While being interviewed for the historical archives at the MWM, the man on the other side of the camera says, “Your story matters.”

“When Terri sent me that poem,” said Middaugh, “it moved me.”

Many of the women in attendance could relate to the poem through their own experiences with not feeling recognized for their service.

“We are here to recognize you, the caregiver, and also the veterans,” said Krissly as she opened up to giver her talk at this special event.

While guests were eating, a presentation ran in the background on new things in place to help recognize women veterans, to include the #recognizeyoumovement that will bring awareness to the growing number of female veterans.

As for those at the March 18 event in Owego, veterans, in cadence, shouted out an old marching song as they prepared for a group photo. A rose, one red and one white to represent love and honor, was given to each veteran and caregiver in attendance.

“Congratulations to all of you strong women,” said Tioga County’s Legislative Chair, Martha Sauerbrey, during the afternoon event. Information for both female veterans and for caregivers was also available at the event, and the Veterans’ Service Agency personnel were available to answer questions.

If you would like to learn more about what the agency can do for you, call (607) 687-8228, or you can visit https://www.va.gov to find a VA Hospital or services near you.