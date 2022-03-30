Pleasant Imperfections to open at TAC in Owego on April 1

Tioga Arts Council’s (TAC) youth exhibition, Pleasant Imperfections by Betty Pellicano, will open during Owego’s First Friday on April 1, from 5 to 8 p.m. All are welcome to join them at the gallery located at 179 Front St. in Owego.

Betty Pellicano is a 12-year-old entrepreneur that started a sticker and apparel business in 2020. Her business has grown to over 140 followers on Instagram, selling locally at the Black Cat Gallery, and having successful launches of a new product.

Betty’s favorite thing about being an entrepreneur is that she gets to do what she loves and she gets to show everyone her artwork. Betty enjoys playing field hockey, basketball, and lacrosse in her free time. She hopes you enjoy the exhibit!

Betty Pellicano is the Tioga Arts Council’s first solo youth exhibition. This year also marks TAC’s 50th Anniversary. All are free to stop in, follow them on social media, and support them during their golden year.

After the opening, the exhibit will run from April 2 to April 30, Wednesday through Saturday, from noon to 4 p.m. at TAC’s Front Street Gallery.

For additional information, contact Christina Di Stefano at tiogaartscouncil@gmail.com.