Black Cat Gallery is celebrating 12 years in business

Supporting local and regional artists and craftspeople since 2010, Black Cat Gallery, located in Historic Downtown Owego, is celebrating 12 years in business. The store offers a charming venue that sells the artwork of more than 40 artists, and provides a setting for the community and visitors to purchase regionally handcrafted art.

The Black Cat Gallery offers art scholarships yearly to graduating seniors in Tioga County that have expressed an interest in art. The gallery has given more than 40 scholarships since opening.

Artwork at the Black Cat Gallery is always new and changing. For the 12th Anniversary, artist members have created special artwork featuring cats for their Celebration. There are cat quilts, catnip pillows, felted cat vessels, cat paintings, art glass cats, cat soap, cat pottery, cat jewelry, and more.

Visit them on Friday, April 1, from 5 to 8 p.m. to listen to great music, enter a contest, and receive a cat gift with purchase.

Music for First Friday in April will be Jim Overhiser and Friends, a local group that plays acoustic tunes, rock, blues and folk.

The Black Cat Gallery is located at 214 Front St. in Owego. They are always looking for new and interesting artwork. For more information, visit them on Facebook, Instagram, or online at www.blackcatgalleryowego.com.