Emergency Solutions Grants available to prevent and respond to COVID-19

The Tioga County Department of Social Services is accepting applications for Emergency Solution Grants – Coronavirus (ESG-CV). The ESG-CV funds are part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) and are being used to prevent, prepare for, and respond to the Coronavirus pandemic among individuals and families who are experiencing homelessness or at risk of falling into homelessness.

These funds are allocated the by U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Funds are available, in part, to assist renters facing homelessness to pay all or some of any arrears they may owe their landlord. Families may apply for this program even if they have applied for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP), and/or the formal eviction process has not yet started.

Eligible applicants must be below 50% of Area Median Income. For additional information or to apply, contact Tioga Career Center at (607) 687-8500.

Applicants must owe rental arrears and have received notification from your landlord that they intend to evict, and must not have resources immediately available to prevent eviction.

In addition to back rent, ESG-CV may also assist with future rent (up to 24 months), security deposits, utility arrears, moving expenses, and more.