Tioga County Weekly Update for March 16, 2022 – March 22, 2022

Tioga County’s Public Health Department recently released the COVID-19 case breakdown in Tioga County, N.Y. from March 16, 2022 to March 22, 2022 as follows.

According to the department there were 51 new cases during this time frame and two hospitalizations. There are currently 28 active cases. (Please note that this data does not include self-reported positive at-home tests.)

New York State Case Investigators are now conducting abbreviated interviews with positive cases and do not ask about vaccination status (among other questions) when conducting their interview.

This past weekend spring officially began, bringing with it the hope of having warmer weather and enjoying the outdoors. The Tioga County Health Department encourages those with cabin fever to shop locally this year to help local businesses and the economy recover from the impacts of COVID-19.

In their weekly brief, the Health Department wrote, “All of us have felt the impacts of COVID-19, particularly our local businesses that closed their doors during the early months of the pandemic. Local business owners are our neighbors, friends, and even relatives; when we support their business, we support them and their families.”

There are several other benefits to shopping local. It’s convenient! It’s better for the environment by helping reduce the carbon footprint. You’re investing in your community. It helps create demand for local jobs. There are great deals to be found. You’re likely to find quality products. Products are more likely to be sustainably sourced. There’s more chance of finding the weird, wonderful, and quirky, and you make more thoughtful purchases.

To find a vaccination location, visit www.vaccines.gov.

You can find testing locations at https://get-tested-covid19.org/, or visit the New York State Dashboard at https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/covid-19-testing-tracker.

You can also find more information from Tioga County Public Health by visiting ph.tiogacountyny.gov or www.facebook.com/tiogacountypublichealth.