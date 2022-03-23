Remembering women who came before us

The month of March is Women’s History Month. According to the Library of Congress, it is a time to commemorate and encourage the study, observance and celebration of the vital role of women in American history.

In Owego, N.Y., a group of family and friends gathered on March 11 at the Tioga County Historical Society Museum to pay tribute to Cynthia Halstead, who was the first woman that served as Mayor for the Village of Owego, from 1972-1974. Halstead passed away last August. To honor and remember her accomplishments, an exhibit was created in her memory for Women’s History Month.

Born on Prospect Street, and a 1951 OFA graduate, Halstead was a life-long Owego resident. She served as a trustee on the Village Board for two terms, from 1966-1971, and had also worked as a secretary in a law office as well as the former IBM. It has been noted that she defeated two male opponents for the position of Mayor.

Tioga County’s Legislative Chair, Marte Sauerbrey, shared, “It is good to remember those women who came before us,” adding, “During her time as Mayor, Cynthia Halstead helped the Village through the Agnes flood of 1972. We are grateful for all of her contributions.”

An item on display reads, “Re-Elect Cynthia Halstead” for Village Mayor. At the time, Halstead appealed to voters since flood insurance had been made available, and, after the flood, the dike on the Owego Creek had been rebuilt.

At the same time Halstead held Mayoral duties, her husband, Robert, was Fire Chief. Cynthia’s children, William “Bill” Halstead and Lorraine Taylor, who were in attendance at the museum gathering, mentioned that most times the Mayor and Fire Chief worked well together, however there were times when decisions were challenged. On one occasion, Bill recalled, Mayor Halstead had to deny the fire chief some funds he requested.

Lorraine, a young child while her mother was in office, remembers that she was not always happy that her mother took on the role of Mayor, citing that she felt the responsibilities took away from her and the rest of the family.

Yet, regarding her mother’s notable role as the first woman mayor, Lorraine said, “We were all proud of her.”

Also attending the museum gathering was the current Owego Mayor, Michael Baratta. Baratta presented a proclamation to Halstead’s granddaughter, Christine Wilson. A proclamation from the Tioga County Legislature is also displayed as part of the exhibit.

Wilson, who helped coordinate the gathering, remarked, “This year marks 50 years when my grandmother was Owego’s First Woman Mayor.”

Museum staff member, Linda Williams, and Rikki Springsteed, museum curator, were involved in creating the exhibit in honor of Halstead, along with another exhibit acknowledging Women’s History Month. “Women Behind the Lens” takes a snapshot of early Tioga County women photographers.

One photographer showcased, Nellie Ryding, born in 1872, was inspired by her father’s photography studio and traveled to Brooklyn in 1890 to study the art. Sadly, Nellie’s Spencer, N.Y. studio was destroyed by fire in 1897. She eventually moved to Tully, N.Y. where she opened another studio.

Interestingly, she was quoted as having vast knowledge of the process of chemicals and dry plates of early photography. Yet, after marrying in 1902 she gave up the profession and closed her studio.

You can view the Women’s History Month exhibits through the end of March at the museum, located at 110 Front St. in Owego. Hours are Tuesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.