Readers’ Column for the week of March 20, 2022

Just wondering what’s going on at the old Devil’s Elbow. Any week I go by it looks worse than the week before. Do they have a code enforcement officer there? Also, I do want to complement our snowplow driver on Mount Pleasant in Nichols. He does a very good job. He’s here at all hours of the day and night. Good job!

~

I live on East Campville Road and whoever plows my road does an awful job. It’s the second time my Owego Pennysaver box has been taken out. This morning my mailbox was opened. He needs to slow it down!

~

Congratulations to the Newark Valley Ladies Basketball team being our Class C Section Four Champions! Great teamwork. Good luck at the state playoffs!

~

After traveling these last several months going to different places in the U.S. to see friends, we are so lucky we live in New York State. You know the cars passing you on the highway are safe, they don’t look like they have a tire that’s going to fall off, a bumper that will come off at any minute, windshields that they can’t see through. We have clean highways, and thank you to everybody that picks up other people’s trash, especially the Apalachin Lions Club. Bless you; you are such a wonderful blessing to our community and to all the other community groups that do the same for us.

~

Whose idea was it to commence six hours after the storm started? The UPS driver or the mechanic? That would be like having the fire department come halfway through a fire to extinguish it. Wake up!

~

Does anybody out there know the phone number for the Better Business Bureau that I can report somebody to? Just need to know how to go about finding it. If you have the number, could you put it in this column? Thanks!

~

Yes, there is a God but we have shut him out. That’s why we are in the mess we are in today.

~

This is regarding the recent comments in this column regarding senior housing in Tioga County. We have umpteen facilities for low-income people in Tioga County. We have “one” senior facility in Owego for middle-income seniors that will take years to get into.

~

I don’t need you to pay my rent! I just want a reasonably priced, secure, quiet place to live with people my age. I will not give away my money just so I can qualify as “low income” to get a place to live.

~

Come on Tioga County, do something for middle class people that pay their bills!

~

My Friends, I would like to respond to the comment made in this column that read, “There is not a God,” regarding all that is going on in the world. SIN is a disease of the soul that is far more deadly than COVID or any other disease. We need to look no further than the Crucifixion of Jesus Christ to understand how seriously God the Father takes our disease of SIN. What we see unfolding before our eyes is God calling out to those who still refuse to believe in who He is, who His Son is and what His plan for this world is. The truth of what is happening in our word can be found in the Word of God from Genesis to Revelation. He has warned the Word of God from Genesis to Revelation. He has warned us through His Word what will take place prior to the return of Jesus Christ when He will establish His government and a new world that will be without end. It is our choice to believe what He has said, “FOR NATION WILL RISE AGAINST NATION AND KINGDOM AGAINST KINGDOM. AND THERE WILL BE FAMINES, PESTILENCES, AND EARTHQUAKES IN VARIOUS PLACES. ALL THESE ARE THE BEGINNING OF SORROWS.” (MATTHEW 24:7-8)

~

Would the person please, if you want the yarn, please leave your number in this column again?

~

I just wanted to thank the Owego Highway Department for the great job they did plowing Maple Lane on the last two storms. Great cleanup, very timely, they salted and treated the road. Thanks again you guys. WE appreciate the hard work!

~

Is there a paper shredder truck that goes around in Owego? If so, what are the details?

~

Happy to see that Jim Tornatore will be Mayor for Newark Valley for another term beginning his 20th year holding this office. His time in office has seen new changes and a continuing growing enthusiasm amongst the residents of the Village; organizing a number of community events, festivals, fairs, music at the Depot, holiday programs and parades, as well as residents taking pride and continuing to beautify their homes. Kudos to Tillers and Toilers for all their work to beautify the Village Green. The schools are well run and attract qualified educators. Recently, Sean Dougherty, Science Teacher from Newark Valley High School was honored as a Master Teacher, one of only 230 specially selected educators from across the state. So continue this great work. Congratulations to Jim, the Board, and all the residents of Newark Valley.

~

“We’re off to see the Wizard,” and what an impressive performance the musical “The Wizard of Oz ” was! The students of Binghamton High School followed the yellow brick road with delightful acting, singing and dancing. Using scenic visuals on three large screens, a well-staffed high school pit orchestra played throughout highlighting the exciting scenes of the lion, tin man, scarecrow and Dorothy, finding courage, love and intelligence and the way home. In a similar vein, Mary Poppins, put on by the Owego High students earlier this year was no less. Congratulations, and wishing you continued success in presenting more wonderful plays in the future!

~

Have you had a Doctor recommend medical marijuana? Do you use medical marijuana? I would be interested in talking to medical cannabis patients about their experiences with New York’s medical marijuana program. I would also like to discuss the effects that different strains have. I’m hoping to learn more about what seems to help with PTSD, anxiety, insomnia, and type 2 diabetes, among other things. I’m willing to discuss setting up a home medical grow or talk about finding a caregiver to grow for you if that’s what you’d rather do. New York State is creating its infrastructure for legalized cannabis. Your input may help shape the policies that the Cannabis control board is looking at. Medical cannabis should not cost an arm and a leg. Please feel free to email me at aw64rd@gmail.com. Thanks for participating in helping to learn more about what this amazing plant can do.

~

Warm weather is coming and so is the ignorant obnoxious neighbor disturbing every weekend alcohol party and other illegal activity that is being conducted by the same bunch that the property owner has been notified about and refuses to do anything with, as the owner doesn’t care because they are not the ones being disturbed. All that matters to the ones that own it is that they get that money, all the while avoiding their responsibility to provide a safe, quiet and habitual place thru upkeep of the property, both inside and outside. It’s time for code enforcement and law enforcement to crack down on people like this before someone is seriously injured or killed, hopefully that is not what it takes before something is done.

National Political Viewpoints

Have you ever seen more inept people than Joe Biden has put into his administration? I cannot believe the bozos and clowns that this man has put into power in this country, him being the worst. Election next fall cannot get here soon enough.

~

Hey Biden, you now have a scapegoat. You can blame Putin for the ridiculous gasoline prices but it’s all on you Joe and your left wing green new deal pals.

~

In 1961, President Dwight Eisenhower in his farewell address warned our country of the emergence of a military industrial complex that would obliterate our democracy that we guard against tyranny by our government and technocratic powers in industry that would put us into a diabolical sovereign savagery. It appears that it is here. Stand up for America.

~

Do you want to know what the real big lie is? That Joe Biden is our president.

~

Newsflash. So now a children’s hospital maternity ward in Ukraine gets bombed while the Biden administration twiddles its thumbs, fearful of angering Putin while not supplying the Polish MiG-29 jets. It’s about time we got a new leader and new military advisors. The Russians are killing children and bombing hospitals, churches and other civilian targets. They should fear the U.S., not the other way around.

~

The invasion of Ukraine would not have happened if Donald Trump were still president. It happened because Vladimir Putin considers Joe Biden to be a cream puff.

~

Please, please get rid of Biden!

~

How would we feel if Canada or Mexico went to an ex-power state one at a time like they are doing in Asia with Russia? Russia wants to take one state at a time. This time they want to conquer each individual state until they have all of them. Are we going to have this continue in Asia or Europe? It’s got to stop!

~

“Politicians are the lowest form of life on earth. Liberal democrats are the lowest form of politicians.” General George S. Patton

~

Saying you voted for Biden because you didn’t like Trump is like saying you’d rather eat road apples than broccoli because you don’t like broccoli. — Mama Gump

~

Thank you God, for Trump not being our president. You know damn well he would have rolled out the red carpet and he definitely would have allowed the Russians to take over Ukraine.

~

The Biden passive reactive approach to the humanitarian crisis occurring in Ukraine is absolutely tragic. Biden is incapable of assessing any type of winning strategies. His handlers should stop verbalizing what aid they are giving to Ukraine. We should supply Ukraine by whatever means necessary with MiGs and F300 air defense systems beyond measure. Wake up America!

~

While I was learning how to drive, my driver instructor told me how to save gas. He told me to keep my tires fully inflated and at the right pressure, don’t accelerate from a standstill, drive at a steady speed. He failed to tell me never to vote for a democrat.

~

I wonder why all the free market conservatives are so upset with the free market gasoline prices.

~

This week’s idiotic logic from the peanut gallery – complain about high gas prices. Blame Biden for them. Biden demands lower prices as oil price drops. People then call him mindless. Wow!

~

The U.S. Geological Survey is considering mining rare earth ore in the Adirondacks, near Mineville, N.Y. They do not mention that ALL rare earth minerals contain radioactive uranium, radon, radium, and others. It’s okay to mine radioactive minerals and dump the waste, but it is illegal to drill horizontally for shale oil and gas. Save the planet Go Green Environmentalists and turn it into a radioactive wasteland https://www.usgs.gov/news/national-news-release/mine-waste-eastern-adirondacks-may-be-untapped-accessible-source-rare. This is why science and math is so threatening to the Green religion. Can I sell you a Tesla for $200,000?

~

This is to the person who asked why people think Tucker Carlson is praising Putin; they also said Fox News. I watch it all the time too and I have not heard anyone praise him, in fact the opposite. But Fox News could find the cure for cancer and they would still be criticized. The radical part of the Democrat Party and the liberal media has done a great job convincing their followers that Fox is evil. Thank God for the Internet where anything can be looked up. People are smart enough to make up their own minds. That’s why even though I hate MSNBC, ABC, etc., I don’t think they should be canceled; I just change the channel. But people please; open your eyes! Look stuff up if you’re not sure. And yes, we’re not all going to agree with everything, even on our preferred stations, but don’t make stuff up!

~

I’m predicting right now, by September early October, there will be a terrible strain of the virus coming out that Dr. Fauci and the democrats can use to encourage mail in voting. It worked once; let’s try it again

~

Russia’s useful idiot, Tucker Carlson’s propaganda, has now landed a fellow Fox news reporter in Ukraine in the hospital and an American journalist dead. Switch the channel from Fox’s talking points that are killing Ukrainian citizens to get truth and hopefully peace.

~

Just because you say somebody is smart and savvy doesn’t mean you support them. Putin was smart enough to realize that under Trump he better behave, and under Biden he can pretty much do anything he wants. So there are no lies in what Trump said, and that doesn’t mean Trump liked him. He just stated simple facts. Biden is not so smart or savvy, period!

~

If the Russians want to play cozy with China, they better start learning to speak Chinese because China will wipe them out.

~

Congressional House Leader Nancy Pelosi said, “You gotta spend more to get out of debt and whip inflation.” Try this theory out with paying all your bills with charge cards for the next 12 months (someone else’s money) and paying only the minimum each month. At the end of the year, then and only then do an accounting to see where you financially stand. What you’ll see looks, without a trillion zeros, exactly like what the keepers of our national charge card do to us. There aren’t enough taxes raised to ever pay off our debt, and the interest is a killer. Not a twit of difference from your own household budgets. Yet the Democratic leadership accepts and votes in these policies and turns around to resell them to voters, assuming voters are all jerks.

~

The person who wrote last week saying if Trump was still in office the country wouldn’t be in all this mess. You’re absolutely correct. Trump would have blocked all guns and military equipment to help Ukraine; he would have helped Putin tremendously to carry out Russia’s plan. We all know how he feels about Putin – he’s smart and savvy. I sure am glad President Biden is in office and placing harsh sanctions on Russia.

~

Do you have to work longer hours due to gas prices? Are you going out of business? Do your children have to eat noodles instead of chicken? Did you cancel Sunday dinner? Well, buy an EV. Wait; there are no EVs to replace your truck? Tesla offers some EVs between $70K and $150K. And add a charging port to your garage for $4,000, if you can. By lawful stroke of a pen Biden could bring the price of gas back down to $2.20 a gallon by banning exports of U.S. oil. You will Go Green (EV’s aren’t net Green) whatever the pain or cost. So, stop your whining, sit down, suck it up, and obey. Per Biden “inflation is good” and you will feel a little pain. Among the elite at least Clinton said, “I feel your pain.” I guess Hunter Biden will have to get on the board of a Venezuelan oil firm. It’s all Trump’s fault. Sheep are bleating.

~

Andrei Kozyrev, Russia’s foreign minister from 1990 to 1996, tweeted: “The Kremlin spent the last 20 years trying to modernize its military. Much of that budget was stolen and spent on mega-yachts in Cyprus. But as a military advisor you cannot report that to the President. So they reported lies to him instead. Potemkin military[.]” Heather Cox Richardson. March 7, 2022

~

If you think Carlson didn’t initially take Putin’s side on Ukraine then you weren’t watching his show as intently as necessary.

~

Why do so many people think the U.S. is the only place with spiraling gas prices? The oil price spike affects everyone, not just the U.S. No president can control the world oil market. Look things up folks.