What’s Happening for the week of March 20, 2021

MARCH

Caregivers Support Group meets on the 4th Friday of each month at 2 p.m. in person, or via go-to meeting. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

The Alzheimer’s Association offers a remote support group the 3rd Tuesday of each month at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday – Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Suggested donation of $5 for those aged 60 and older, $7 for those under 60. Download the menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults meets every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Take and Make Shamrock Mug Kits for the month of March, Spencer Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten. Call 589-4435 to arrange a time to pick up your kit.

MARCH 19 and 20

Maple Weekend at SweeTrees Maple Products, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 761 Glen Rd., Berkshire. Tour the sugarhouse and walk to the sugar bush. Free family fun. Dress for the weather.

All You Can Eat Pancake Breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m., Speedsville Fire Department, Speedsville. Carryout available.

MARCH 20

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with weekly specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

Songs of the Celts featuring Music by Story, 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m., CommonGround, 28 W. Main St., Owego. All proceeds go to Ukrainian Relief Efforts.

MARCH 21

Barnyard Blast at the Waverly Village Hall Playgroup, 9 to 11 a.m., 32 Ithaca St., Waverly.

MARCH 22

Ancestry Library Edition: An Overview, 3 p.m. This workshop will present an overview of the free Ancestry Library Edition site and offer tips on how to navigate through the different sections. The workshop is specifically for beginners. No pre-registration is required. All classes are free and are scheduled for 60-90 minutes via zoom. To join a class, at the designated time, visit tinyurl.com/GFJTC-class.

Threads Group, 6 to 8 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St. Athens, Pa. This is a group open to all ages wishing to explore knitting, crocheting, and other crafts. Members usually come with individual projects to work on and share with the group. Advice is often given on different techniques. Those wishing to learn a new skill are welcome to come in for help.

Free Vaccine Clinic, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., The Humane Society, 167 Conklin Ave., Binghamton. A $5 donation is suggested. Animals mush be on a leash and secured.

MARCH 23

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

MARCH 24

“Basket Bowls for Charity” pop-up fundraiser to benefit Tioga Opportunities, Inc., 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., The Owego Kitchen, 13 Lake St., Owego. A variety of Mac and Cheese, Chili, and Quinoa bowls will be available. Call (607) 687-4222, ext. 324 for more information or visit www.tiogaopp.org.

SVE Board of Education Workshop, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

Tioga County 2nd Legislative Workshop, 10 a.m., Tioga County Legislative Conference Room of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Ms. Jess to livestream stories and songs on the Spalding Memorial Library Facebook Page, 10 a.m. This week they will read stories about spring.

MARCH 25

VFW Friday Night Dinner: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Main Street, Owego. The Special is Chicken and Biscuits with soup and salad.

Book Club Discussion: Cloud Cuckoo Land by Anthony Doerr, 1 p.m., Spencer Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten.

Storytime at the Library, 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., Spaulding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. They will read stories about spring, sing songs, and make a craft. They will also play with locks after the 11 a.m. storytime. No registration is required, and all ages are invited.

MARCH 26

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Pancake Breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m., Speedsville Fire Department, Speedsville.

MARCH 26 and 27

Local Author Lenora Riegel Book Signing of Quaver Has A Feeling and six other books, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Confection Connection, 59 North Ave., Owego. A full-sized Slipperima the Water Dragon character will also be available for photos and other surprises.

Maple Weekend at SweeTrees Maple Products, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 761 Glen Rd., Berkshire. Tour the sugarhouse and walk to the sugar bush. Free family fun. Dress for the weather.

The 52nd Annual Che-Hanna Rock and Mineral Club Show, Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wysox Volunteer Fire Social Hall, 111 Lake Rd., Wysox, Pa. Dealers offering minerals, fossils, gems, lapidary, and jewelry. There will be events for kids, Geode cutting, and special exhibits.

Pancake Days, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day, Fay’s Sugar Shack, 3-miles south of Bentley Creek, Pa. and 12-miles north of Burlington, Pa. on the Berwick Turnpike. Benefits the Big Pond Lions Club.

MARCH 27

Candor Farmers Market Meet and Greet for Potential Vendors, 3 to 4 p.m., Candor Town Hall Pavilion. The market runs every Thursday from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., June thru September. Visit www.candorfarmersmarket.org or call (607) 972-5058 for more information.

Valley United Presbyterian Church invites you to a concert with Michael Burrell and Carrie Hooper, The Life and Music of P. P. Bliss, former Rome resident, 3 p.m., 459 Park Ave., Waverly. Free admission and masks at your discretion.

MARCH 28

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

Music and Movement at the Waverly Village Hall Playgroup, 9 to 11 a.m., 32 Ithaca St., Waverly.

Preschool Open House at Ross Corners Christian Academy 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, call (607) 748-3301 or email to rcca.office@gmail.com.

MARCH 29

Community Garden Information Meeting, 5:30 p.m., Tioga Opportunities, Inc. Community Garden, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Staff will be on hand to answer questions, review guidelines, and distribute applications and fee information. Call (607) 687-4222 for more information.

Kindergarten Open House at Ross Corners Christian Academy, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For more information, call (607) 748-3301 or email to rcca.office@gmail.com.

MARCH 30

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

MARCH 31

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

Using YouTube to Watch Videos: Tips and Shortcuts, 3 p.m., join them and learn some easy-to-use tricks to help you get more out of this video-sharing service. All classes are free and are scheduled for 60-90 minutes via zoom. To join a class, at the designated time, visit tinyurl.com/GFJTC-class.

Agency Spotlight: Community Connections Presentation, 10 a.m., Tioga Opportunities Inc. Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. This will be a free presentation to offer information on Medicare Insurance Counseling, and resources and services provided by NY Connects and the Southern Tier Independence Center (STIC). The presentation will also be offered virtually. For more information or to reserve your seat, call (607) 687-4120, ext. 315.

APRIL 2

The South Creek Lions Club is hosting the AMBA Blood Analysis Program, 6 to 10 a.m. Call 1-800-234-8888 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday through Friday for your reservation. Your personal physician’s authorization is required to have the Blood Test. The Lions Hall is located on Route 14 in Gillett. There will be no walk-in’s permitted without a reservation.

“Welcome Spring” Craft and Bake Sale, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Vestal Center United Methodist Church, 478 West Hill Rd., Vestal. Lunch available.

APRIL 3

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with weekly specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

APRIL 5

The Basics of Medicaid, 9:30 a.m., Tioga Opportunities Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Karen J. McMullen from Levine Gouldin & Thompson, LLP will share information on the basics of Medicaid. Registration is required. Call (607) 687-4120 ext. 315 to reserve your seat.

Tioga County Health and Human Services Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Legislative Conference Room of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Information Technology and Communications Meeting, 9:30 a.m., Legislative Conference Room of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Administrative Services Meeting (County Clerk, Historian, Real Property, Veterans and Elections) 10:30 a.m., Legislative Conference Room of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Economic Development, Planning, Tourism, and Agriculture Meeting, 1 p.m., Legislative Conference Room of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Public Safety, Probation, DWI and Coroner Meeting, 2:30 p.m., Legislative Conference Room of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

APRIL 6

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

APRIL 7

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

Tioga County Public Works and Capital Projects Meeting, 9 a.m., Legislative Conference Room of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Personnel, ADA and Right to Know Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Legislative Conference Room of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Legislative (1st monthly Legislative Workshop) and Legislative Support Meeting, 1 p.m., Legislative Conference Room of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

APRIL 8

Doug’s Fish Fry Benefit for Camp Ahwaga, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., UHS parking lot next to the Kwik Fill and Visions FCU, Route 434, Apalachin. You can call ahead at (607) 423-5996, or just stop in at the mobile unit.

APRIL 9

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

APRIL 10

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

Special Palm Sunday Organ Concert “Honoring the King with the King of Instruments”, 6 p.m., North Waverly Chapel, 40 State Rte. 34, Waverly. Free admission and all are welcome. For more information, call (607) 565-9340 or visit www.nwchapel.org.

APRIL 11

Nichols First Presbyterian Church Turkey Takeout Meal, 4 to 6 p.m. or until gone and a $10 donation will be accepted. Call (607) 699-3302 to preorder.

APRIL 12

The Fourth Regular Tioga County Legislature Meeting of 2022 will be held at 12 p.m. in the Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Finance, Legal and Safety Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Legislative Conference Room of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

APRIL 13

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

APRIL 14

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

APRIL 16

“For The Love Of Wetlands: A Field Journal” by Rick Marsi, 2 p.m., Waterman Center, 403 Hilton Rd., Apalachin. This program chronicles a year in the life of Rick’s favorite Southern Tier wetland.

Annual Cemetery Cleanup Day for the Gibson Corners Cemetery, 10 a.m., 620 Sanford Rd., Owego. Rain date will be April 23 at 10 a.m.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

APRIL 17

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

APRIL 19

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

APRIL 20

SVE Board of Education Workshop, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

The Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Monthly Meeting will be held at 9 a.m. at the Tioga County SWCD office. If you have any questions regarding these meetings, contact the office at (607) 687-3553 or email walshw@tiogacountyny.gov.

APRIL 21

Tioga County Legislative (2nd Legislative Workshop) 10 a.m., Legislative Conference Room of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

APRIL 23

Ritchie Lettis Earth Day Presentation: Birds and Earth, 7 p.m., Waterman Center Auditorium, 403 Hilton Rd., Apalachin. Free and open to the public. Donations are appreciated.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

APRIL 24

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

APRIL 27

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

APRIL 28

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

APRIL 30

Ritchie Lettis: “Spring Birds” Hike, 8 a.m., Waterman Center Hilton Road Trails, 403 Hilton Rd., Apalachin. Hike is free and open to the public, no RSVP needed. Meet in the parking lot of Waterman’s Interpretive Center.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

MAY 1

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

MAY 4

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

MAY 5

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

MAY 7

The Raptor Project by Jonathan Wood, 10 a.m., noon, and 2 p.m., Waterman Center, 403 Hilton Rd., Apalachin. To register for the presentation, contact Waterman Conservation Education Center at 625-2221, or order online at www.watermancenter.org/tickets. Seats are $20 per person, $12 for youth six to 12, children five and under are free. An RSVP and payment in advance are required.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

MAY 8

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

MAY 9

Newark Valley Central School District Public Hearing and Regular Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

MAY 11

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

MAY 12

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

MAY 14

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

MAY 15

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

MAY 17

SVE Board of Education Annual Budget Vote, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

Newark Valley Central School District School Budget Vote, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

MAY 18

The Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Monthly Meeting will be held at 9 a.m. at the Tioga County SWCD office. If you have any questions regarding these meetings, contact the office at (607) 687-3553 or email walshw@tiogacountyny.gov.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

MAY 19

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

MAY 21

Annual Cemetery Meeting for the Gibson Corners Cemetery, 9 a.m., Southside Fire Station, 3120 Waits Rd., Owego.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

MAY 22

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

MAY 23

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

MAY 25

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

MAY 26

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

MAY 28

Ritchie Lettis “Warbler Walk”, 8 a.m., IBM Glen Trails. Hike is free and open to the public, no RSVP needed. Meet in the IBM Glen parking lot.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

MAY 29

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

JUNE 1

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

JUNE 2

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

JUNE 4

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

JUNE 5

Candor’s St. Baldrick’s Event, Candor American Legion Pavilion, 90 Spencer Rd., Candor. This year’s event will start off with a 5K Run / Walk through the Village Streets of Candor. This will start and end at the Legion. The race will kick off at 10 a.m. Check-ins will begin at 9 a.m. at the Legion Pavilion. To register in advance, visit www.stbaldricks.org/events/candor2022. When you get onto the page, sign up as an “event or fundraiser participant.” Registration fee is $15, and $25 if you want an event t-shirt (must register by May 16). For questions, e-mail to candorstbaldricks@gmail.com. At the event there will be raffles, food, music and a few new things that are still in planning stages. This is a pet and dog free event.

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

JUNE 8

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

JUNE 9

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

JUNE 11

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

JUNE 12

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

JUNE 13

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

JUNE 15

The Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Monthly Meeting will be held at 9 a.m. at the Tioga County SWCD office. If you have any questions regarding these meetings, contact the office at (607) 687-3553 or email walshw@tiogacountyny.gov.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

JUNE 16

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

JUNE 18

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

JUNE 19

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

JUNE 22

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

JUNE 23

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

JUNE 25

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

JUNE 26

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

JUNE 27

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

JUNE 29

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

JUNE 30

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

JULY 2

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

JULY 3

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

JULY 5

SVE Board of Education Reorganization Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

JULY 6

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

JULY 7

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

JULY 9

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

JULY 10

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

JULY 13

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

JULY 14

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

JULY 16

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

JULY 17

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

JULY 20

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

The Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Monthly Meeting will be held at 9 a.m. at the Tioga County SWCD office. If you have any questions regarding these meetings, contact the office at (607) 687-3553 or email walshw@tiogacountyny.gov.

JULY 21

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

JULY 23

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

JULY 24

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

JULY 27

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents

JULY 28

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

JULY 30

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

JULY 31

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.