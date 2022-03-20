Tioga County Weekly COVID Brief for March 9, 2022 – March 15, 2022

Tioga County’s Public Health Department recently released the COVID-19 case breakdown in Tioga County, N.Y. from March 9, 2022 to March 15, 2022 as follows.

According to the department there were 49 new cases during this time frame and four hospitalizations. There are currently 23 active cases. (Please note that this data does not include self-reported positive at-home tests.)

New York State Case Investigators are now conducting abbreviated interviews with positive cases and do not ask about vaccination status (among other questions) when conducting their interview.

Also, did you know that March is National Nutrition Month?

According to Tioga County’s Health Department, every year during the month of March, National Nutrition Month is recognized through an educational campaign that focuses on making informed food choices and developing healthful eating and physical activity habits.

The department wrote, in a prepared release, “Good nutrition is essential to our overall health.”

According to the CDC, those with healthy eating patterns may live longer and are at lower risk of developing serious health problems like heart disease, type 2 diabetes and obesity.

The health department added that good nutrition is also vital in helping our immune system function.

They wrote, “A balanced diet consisting of different vitamins and minerals, along with other healthy lifestyle factors like adequate sleep and low stress, can help our body better fight infection and disease. Boosting our immune system is especially important when illnesses, like COVID-19, are circulating around our community.”

The department offered some helpful tips for making healthy food choices; make half your plate fruits and veggies; include whole grains; don’t forget the dairy; add lean protein; avoid extra sugar and fat; and get creative in the kitchen and try new recipes.

They noted that if you get off track, make sure you get right back on track the next day, and recommended trying new foods, and satisfy your sweet tooth in a healthy way.

“Remember, everything you eat and drink matters,” they continued, adding, “It is easy for us to get off track with healthy eating habits, especially with the added stress in our lives over the last two years from the pandemic. National Nutrition Month is the perfect time to prioritize your own health by making healthy food choices and adopting everyday healthy habits.”

To find a vaccination location, visit www.vaccines.gov.

You can find testing locations at https://get-tested-covid19.org/, or visit the New York State Dashboard at https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/covid-19-testing-tracker.

You can also find more information from Tioga County Public Health by visiting ph.tiogacountyny.gov or www.facebook.com/tiogacountypublichealth.