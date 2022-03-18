TEAM Tioga develops web application for site selection 

Team Tioga has developed a new tool for finding available commercial and industrial properties throughout the county. This web application highlights available vacant land and buildings that are either for sale or for lease in Tioga County.

Developed in conjunction with the county’s GIS department, TEAM Tioga’s “Available Site Listings Tool” will make it easier for developers interested in coming to Tioga County see what is available.

“We are excited to have this tool to help attract businesses to Tioga County,” said TEAM Tioga Director LeeAnn Tinney, adding, “This website will allow us to quickly and easily disseminate information to developers about what we have available in our county.”

The site currently lists over 40 available properties, including both vacant land and buildings. The application allows users to click on sites for information, and links to a report about the property.

Users can access the site listing tool on the Tioga County Economic Development and Planning Website, www.tiogacountyny.com/departments/economic-development-planning/, and the Tioga County Industrial Development Agency website, www.tiogacountyny.com/programs-agencies/industrialdevelopment-agency/ under the “Resources for Site Selection” heading.