Tioga County Deed Transfers

On March 1, 2022, property located at 547 Broad St., Village of Waverly, from Kleen Enterprises LLC to Twin Tiers Auto Wash LLC for $625,000.

On March 1, 2022, property located at Bodle Hill S/O, Town of Owego, from First Grantor: Kevin Smith to Raymond and Sabrina Reeves for $20,000.

On March 1, 2022, property located at 127 Legge Hill Rd., Town of Candor, from Zabelle Harootunian to East Stream Associates LLC for $302,500.

On March 1, 2022, property located at 3 Maryvale Dr., Town of Owego, from Justin and Ashley Whetsell to Alexander Driscoll for $235,000.

On March 2, 2022, property located at 65 Frederick Dr., Town of Owego, from Timothy and Rhiannon Foster to Tyler Wegmann for $188,500.

On March 3, 2022, property located at 331 Tubbs Hill Rd., Town of Richford, from Michelle Burt to Michelle Kuret and Geoff Foley for $412,900.

On March 3, 2022, property located at 34 Harnecky Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from Gary and Barbara McKenna to Erik and Terry Bell for $285,000.

On March 3, 2022, property located at 9 Apple Blossom Lane, Village of Owego, from Eastern Consolidation Mgmt. Corp. to Jeffrey Wickman for $18,000.

On March 3, 2022, property located at State Route 38, Town of Owego, from Kelly and Margaret Swift to Paul and Michelle Reeves for $225,000.

On March 4, 2022, property located at Ellison Road, Town of Barton, from Sandra Walker to Jennifer and Shaylee Fiske for $53,500.

On March 4, 2022, property located at Cass Hill Road, Town of Spencer, from Luther and Jeanrose Figgs Jr. to Norma Kehoe, Kathleen and Leonardo Gonzales Jr. for $10,000.

On March 4, 2022, property located at 1063 N. Cafferty Hill Rd., Town of Owego, from Louis Jones III to Stephen Bryden and Christina Docenko for $365,000.

On March 7, 2022, property located at 3328 Pennsylvania Ave., Town of Owego, from Thomas Edwards to Samantha Davis for $113,000.

On March 7, 2022, property located at 663 Gage Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from Marilyn Jackson By Atty. in Fact, Richard Stocum As Atty. in Fact to Kevin Sherman for $190,000.

On March 7, 2022, property located at 279 Candor Rd., Town of Spencer, from Barbara Tohkanen to Mindy Thomas for $164,893.

On March 7, 2022, property located at 1314 Halsey Valley Rd., Tioga, from Thomas nad Cindy Lou Turner to Mark and Amy Flanders for $349,900.

On March 8, 2022, property located at 10 Billings Rd., Town of Owego, from Paul Willess to Mercedes Hegedus for $126,595.

On March 9, 2022, property located at 946 Whig St., Village of Newark Valley, from Randall and Lorraine Jerauld to Jacob Roe for $125,000.

On March 9, 2022, property located at 1511 Bornt Hill Rd., Town of Owego, from Stewart and Roberta Corman to Gennaro Silvestri for $237,000.

On March 10, 2022, property located at 1910 E. Campville Rd., Town of Owego, from Kevin Campbell As Trustee to Daniel and Amy Hudy for $410,000.

On March 10, 2022, property located at State Route 38, Town of Newark Valley, from Randy White, Jeffrey and Marvin L’Amoreaux to George Jr., Justin and Andrew Hoffmier for $15,000.

On March 10, 2022, property located at 12815 Rte. 38, Town of Berkshire, from Joel and Nancy Payne to George Jr., Justin and Andrew Hoffmier for $15,000.

On March 10, 2022, property located at 373 Owego Rd., Town of Candor, from Oscar and Barbara Gile to Sarah Hines for $80,000.