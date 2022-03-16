Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week

Hi, my name is Max (Echo). I know that I have a strange name but my rescuer, Gail, named me Max when she trapped me. Then she found out that the guy who called about me had been calling me Echo because every time someone spoke to me I would respond, therefore, I became Max (Echo).

If you decide to adopt me because I am gorgeous and fixed and had my shots but you don’t like my name, you have my permission to change it.

I am approximately two years old and was found as a stray over by the Owego Middle School. I was found with Arthur, who was previously advertised a few weeks ago.

Arthur is also a very handsome cat now residing at Maddie’s Meadows and looking for a home. (Gail is running out of room.) There was actually three of us, but the other one is believed to have been taken in by a good Samaritan because he has not been seen running loose.

I am very friendly and would welcome an opportunity to come to your home and be your adoring pet, and you could take very good care of me. I miss being loved by my human family. Please consider adopting me and maybe even my friend Arthur, too!

If you are interested in either one of us, please call Gail at (607) 689-3033. If you would like to donate to help Gail continue to help us stray kitties please send your donation check, made out to Gail Ghinger and mail it to Maddie’s Meadows, P.O. Box 445, Owego, N.Y. 13827.