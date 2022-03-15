OFD is reaching out for help repairing the ‘Matt Porcari’ pavilion

Last year Owego’s Fire Chief Morris approached the Village Board regarding a pavilion at the fairgrounds that was in need of repair. His request was that the Board offers the Fire Department members exclusive use of it for 25 years, and they agreed.

Around the first of July the members began renovation of the pavilion to be dedicated to Captain Matt Porcari, who lost his life battling a fire. In three weeks’ time, and $6,000 to $8,000 later, the members had the pavilion renovated. All new wiring and lights had been added, and the Pavilion was repaired and repainted. It was done in time to be used at the fair last year.

A few weeks ago the Pavilion was vandalized with about $2,500 worth of damage, not to mention the time and love that had gone into this restoration. All wiring was removed, lights were smashed, including the wire cages around them, the security camera was broken and removed, tables and the food / bar area was slashed with paint and graffiti.

Department members are asking help from the community to repair this pavilion, renovated in honor of Fallen Firefighter Matt Porcari.

In a press release, Earl Hartman, first responder, wrote, “[Matt] was not just a member of the OFD, but was a Fallen Firefighter. [He is] one of the brave ones that runs into danger while everyone else is running away.”

To help with the repairs, there are multiple canisters around the community for donations. Anyone who wishes can send in his or her donation to the attention of Chief Morris, 87 North Ave., Owego, N.Y. 13827. Please be sure to designate this to the restoration of the Captain Matt Porcari Pavilion.