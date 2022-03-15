Crane helps remove large piece of machinery off 17

Posted By: psadvert March 15, 2022

On March 9, and into the early morning hours of March 10, New York State Troopers and members from the New York State Department of Transportation assisted with the closure of State Route 17 west between exits 67 and 66 to facilitate the removal of a large piece of machinery.

On Feb. 25, 2022, a tractor-trailer, which was not permitted properly, was pulling a large piece of machinery on State Route 17 when it suffered a mechanical failure during transport. 

The weight of the machinery was too heavy to move and a crane from Rogers Industrial & Crane Specialists was brought in to move the load off the first trailer and onto another properly permitted trailer. 

