Gifting the comforts of home

Last month we received a heartfelt story from a man in Barton, N.Y. that highlights the true benefit of living in a small community, and proof that good people do exist, and often come forward in our greatest time of need.

The story I received from Father David, previously and legally known as Dave Forjan, was written as a tribute to the heroes we encounter in our lives.

In David’s note, he wrote that on Oct. 24, 2021 his home burned to the ground and was a total loss. He did not have homeowners’ insurance, as he couldn’t find a company that would insure them with firewood as their only heat source.

But in the heat of the moment, and immediately, as David described it, and before the fire even died out, Marcia Allen and Lauren Botzenhart of the Red Cross came and gave them some cash to help out.

“To say that they came out immediately is an understatement,” said David. However, and because he needed a place to accommodate the pets, they ended up living out of their vehicle for a total of eight weeks and four days.

He explained that savings were depleted, noting that over the years he spent most of his own money to help others.

“God, my Father, had encouraged me to donate most of it over the last few years, and that if someone asks you for your shirt you give them your cloak, too,” he said, adding, “And if you have two of something, give one away.”

He did note, however, that Cathy Garrison from Tioga County’s Department of Social Services managed to find a motel and room that would have accepted him and his two canine children. But since taking that room would have meant putting his feline children in a cage and boarding them somewhere, they declined.

With no emergency shelter, little money and winter approaching, things seemed dire. But then the angels came along and they started getting help, built out of kindness.

David’s former wife, Diane Lynch-Burns, offered to purchase a yurt for shelter. With the yurt being pre-fabricated, David realized that they could conceivably be in a new shelter, in a new home on their own land, before the frigid weather came.

Diane and her husband, John Burns, also gave them enough money to pay for electricity installation.

Soon they found a yurt that was owned by Keith Hay. He was moving out of it. David noted that Keith went to great lengths to get the Yurt disassembled and ready.

“Keith worked very hard and quickly for us to have a home before winter set in,” said David.

Next they needed a foundation, and after many calls David contacted Jason Fenton, of PJF Enterprises in Owego, N.Y.

“When I spoke to him, I knew I was talking to a kind soul; he really empathized with our plight,” David exclaimed.

Jason was able to pull together a group of men and women that accomplished an amazing amount of work in a short period of time, according to David.

There was Brian and Jordan, who did much of the work, and PJF Enterprises donated most of the materials.

Ian Williams, union representative of the local carpenters union (Local 277) out of Binghamton, N.Y., also donated his time. He brought union carpenters Kimika Adamson, Rodney Vangalder and Kenny Spencer, whose time they also donated.

Jason also connected them with Mark Beebe of Blanding Electric, from Endicott N.Y., and Mark came out immediately to assess and then schedule the work. Blanding Electric also reduced the bill, as a donation.

And then one Wednesday, the yurt arrived, and Jason Fenton, Ian Williams, and Brian and Jordan brought the yurt up the ice-covered driveway, cook stove in tow. Along with Rodney Valgander and Kenny Spencer, Brian and Jordan began the assembly.

And “‘Twas the day before the night before Christmas” that the yurt was assembled completely, and as the final act, Brian and Jordan brought the cook stove into the home.

“All of that happened in a period of just two weeks,” said David, adding, “Isn’t that astounding? We were graced beyond my imaginings. As they say, ‘It is always darkest just before dawn.’ And so it was.”