Tioga County Weekly COVID Brief for March 2, 2022 – March 8, 2022

Tioga County’s Public Health Department recently released the COVID-19 case breakdown in Tioga County, N.Y. from March 2, 2022 to March 8, 2022 as follows.

According to the department there were 39 new cases during this time frame and two hospitalizations. There are currently 39 active cases. (Please note that this data does not include self-reported positive at-home tests.)

New York State Case Investigators are now conducting abbreviated interviews with positive cases and do not ask about vaccination status (among other questions) when conducting their interview.

On March 14, 2020, Tioga County saw its first confirmed case of COVID-19. Looking back, it’s truly overwhelming how much we have all gone through over the last two years. We have all been impacted by missed time with our families and friends. Businesses in our community have been pushed to their limits to keep their doors open. Students have been forced to adapt while they struggle to get a normal education. But nothing compares to the devastating losses that our community has been through from losing parents, grandparents, siblings, other family members, friends, coworkers, nursing home residents, and more to COVID-19.

While the early days of COVID-19 brought so much fear and uncertainty, the last year has also offered hope. On Dec. 11, 2020, Pfizer became the first vaccine to receive Emergency Use Authorization. On Jan. 13, 2021, Tioga County held the first Moderna Vaccination Clinic, where they were able to vaccinate 100 Essential Workers.

Since then, they have been able to hold over 50 COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics, just in Tioga County alone, where they have been able to vaccinate those as young as five years old. They have also seen treatment options become available that have proven to be effective when given early on.

Unfortunately our community continues to be impacted by COVID-19. We still have residents suffering from more severe COVID-19 infections, and we continue to experiences losses.

In their weekly brief, Tioga County’s Department of Health wrote, “COVID-19 is still here and we will continue to encourage Tioga County residents to be vigilant and take appropriate steps to protect themselves against this virus.”

The continued, “We acknowledge the fatigue that everyone is feeling after dealing with so much the last two years. It’s time we continue moving forward and adapt to what life is like with COVID-19. There is no way to know what might come next for COVID-19, but our team will continue monitoring the spread of this virus throughout our community and will follow important updates from the New York State Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control. We will communicate with Tioga County and share any important updates or announcements.”

Those interested in following COVID-19 case updates may visit https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/covid-19-testing-tracker.

The health department continued, “We want to thank the entire Tioga County community for your support throughout this pandemic. The last two years have been anything but easy on our Public Health Team, but we will continue, as we have been, to be there for our community, ready with whatever comes next.

To find a vaccination location, visit www.vaccines.gov.

You can find testing locations at https://get-tested-covid19.org/, or visit the New York State Dashboard at https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/covid-19-testing-tracker.

You can also find more information from Tioga County Public Health by visiting ph.tiogacountyny.gov or www.facebook.com/tiogacountypublichealth.