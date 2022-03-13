March roars in like a lion

The month of March certainly came in like a lion, dumping heavy rain on the region combined with high winds and snow, leaving power outages and wreckage along its path. NYSEG was reporting 850 still without power on Wednesday, and as they continued their response to outages caused by strong winds that swept through the region Sunday night and Monday.

In Candor, N.Y., high winds caused a major power outage that crippled the area for well over 50 hours. A car that was traveling in Candor, according to a social media post on Wednesday, showed a photo of a car that had driven over downed wires. According to accounts, the wires wrapped around the tire, causing the car to flip. There were no reports of any injuries associated with the posts.

And while residents waited for their power to be restored, the community came out in full force to help each other with some, like Side Hill Acres in Candor, offering people an area to charge their phones, or letting them know that they can reach out if they need help.

Most stayed at home, trying to get by without power, and waiting; waiting for power restoration that for some didn’t arrive until Thursday.

Over the hill in Tioga Center, N.Y., an area resident couldn’t confirm it, but she believes a tornado came through with the high winds that accompanied the storm.

Tioga Center resident Shelly Houghtelling reported that a 70-foot black cherry tree was picked up by its roots during the storm, and came down on their vehicles, totaling her husband’s truck.

Of the storm, she stated, “The rain came sideways, along with lightning and wind; it was so hard my house shook.”

She continued her account, explaining that her husband Mark went outside to assist in bringing a bull back in the barn that got loose. He just came back through the door, she explained, when the tree went down, landing all the way along the front porch.

“The sidewalk wasn’t passable,” said Houghtelling.

This weather event was unconfirmed as a tornado, but Houghtelling is sure that the blast of powerful wind and the shaking of her house told a different story.

More wintry weather was to hit the already ravaged region on Friday and Saturday.