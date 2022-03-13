What’s Happening for the week of March 13, 2022

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

MARCH

Caregivers Support Group meets on the 4th Friday of each month at 2 p.m. in person, or via go-to meeting. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

The Alzheimer’s Association offers a remote support group the 3rd Tuesday of each month at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday – Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Suggested donation of $5 for those aged 60 and older, $7 for those under 60. Download the menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults meets every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Take and Make Shamrock Mug Kits for the month of March, Spencer Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten. Call 589-4435 to arrange a time to pick up your kit.

MARCH 13

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with weekly specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

MARCH 14

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

Lounsberry Food Pantry, noon to 3 p.m., Lounsberry Methodist Church, 3586 East River Rd., Nichols. For information, call 687-0442 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. and leave a message.

MARCH 15

Berkshire Free Library third Tuesday Monthly Board of Trustees meeting, 7 p.m. at the Berkshire Free Library or via Zoom. Contact Fran at BFL@htva.net for more information.

The Third Regular Tioga County Legislature Meeting of 2022 will be held at 12 p.m. in the Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, located at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Finance, Legal, and Safety Meeting, 10 a.m., in the Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, located at 56 Main St., Owego.

Susquehanna Valley Audubon meeting with Pot-luck Supper, 6 p.m., Airport Senior Community Clubhouse, 78 Piper St., Sayre, Pa. Meetings are free and open to the public. For more information, contact Inga at (607) 425-7426 or visit www.susquehannavalleyaudubon.org.

Threads Group, 6 to 8 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. The group is open to all ages wishing to explore knitting, crocheting, and other crafts. Members usually come with individual projects to work on and share with the group.

MARCH 16

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

The Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Monthly Meeting will be held at 9 a.m. at the Tioga County SWCD office. If you have any questions regarding these meetings, contact the office at (607) 687-3553 or email walshw@tiogacountyny.gov.

Free Community Meal, 5 to 6 p.m., St. John’s Church, 28 Rock St, Newark Valley. Take out only. All are welcome.

Kids Make Pasta Butterfly Flowers, 3 p.m., Spencer Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Spencer. Registration is required and masks must be worn. Spots are limited. Call (607) 589-4435, ext. 3 to reserve your spot today.

Gaming Club, 5 to 7 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Bring a deck of cards or a board game that you enjoy and share it with the group!

Microsoft Word and Google Docs: Comparing Online Word Processors, 3 p.m., Docs, will compare the two, and cover the benefits and downsides of both. No pre-registration is required. All classes are free and are scheduled for 60-90 minutes via zoom. To join a class, at the designated time, visit tinyurl.com/GFJTC-class.

MARCH 17

Ms. Jess will Livestream Stories and Songs on the Spalding Memorial Library Facebook Page, 11 a.m. This week they will read stories about St. Patrick’s Day.

Spalding Memorial Library Book Club, “The Rejected Writer’s Book Club” by Suzanne Kelman, 1 p.m., books with the word “Green” in the title and 6 p.m., 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa.

Just Say Yes to Fruits and Vegetables Nutritional Cooking Class, 10 to 11 a.m., Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. All attendees will receive a useful kitchen tool. Call (607) 687-4120, x320 for more information and to reserve your seat.

The Community Services Board (CSB) meeting will be held at 9:30 a.m. at the Health and Human Services Building, 1062 State Rt. 38, Owego. This meeting is also available via zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84933103696?pwd=bkZRNlluMXFTdUFzcjhnWlVwaW9Idz09, Meeting ID: 849 3310 3696, Passcode: 460220.

MARCH 18

VFW Friday Night Dinner: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Main Street, Owego. The special is Corned Beef or Ham Dinner with soup and salad.

Karaoke with DJ Thaddeus, 7 to 11 p.m., VFW, Main Street, Owego.

Story Time, 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. They will read stories about St. Patrick’s Day, sing songs, and make a craft. They will also play with blocks after the 11 a.m. Story Time. No registration is required, and all ages are invited.

Women Veteran and Caregiver Recognition and Appreciation Luncheon, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., American Legion Post 401, 263 Front St. in Owego. Open to all members of the public, but they are encouraging female veterans and caregivers to attend and be recognized. Reservations are required, so call (607) 687-8228 or email veterans@TiogaCountyNY.gov.

MARCH 19 and 20

Maple Weekend at SweeTrees Maple Products, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 761 Glen Rd., Berkshire. Tour the sugarhouse and walk to the sugar bush. Free family fun. Dress for the weather.

All You Can Eat Pancake Breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m., Speedsville Fire Department, Speedsville. Carryout available.

MARCH 19

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Lounsberry Food Pantry, noon to 3 p.m., Lounsberry Methodist Church, 3586 East River Rd., Nichols. For information, call 687-0442 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. and leave a message.

Monte Carlo Night, doors open at 7 p.m., must be 21 or older to enter. The event will be held at the VFW on Main Street, Owego.

MARCH 20

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with weekly specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

Songs of the Celts featuring Music by Story, 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m., CommonGround, 28 W. Main St., Owego. All proceeds go to Ukrainian Relief Efforts.

MARCH 21

Barnyard Blast at the Waverly Village Hall Playgroup, 9 to 11 a.m., 32 Ithaca St., Waverly.

MARCH 22

Ancestry Library Edition: An Overview, 3 p.m., This workshop will present an overview of the free Ancestry Library Edition site and offer tips on how to navigate through the different sections. The workshop is specifically for beginners. No pre-registration is required. All classes are free and are scheduled for 60-90 minutes via zoom. To join a class, at the designated time, visit tinyurl.com/GFJTC-class.

MARCH 23

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

MARCH 24

SVE Board of Education Workshop, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

Tioga County 2nd Legislative Workshop, 10 a.m., Tioga County Legislative Conference Room of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

MARCH 25

VFW Friday Night Dinner: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Main Street, Owego. The Special is Chicken and Biscuits with soup and salad.

Book Club Discussion: Cloud Cuckoo Land by Anthony Doerr, 1 p.m., Spencer Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten.

MARCH 26

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Pancake Breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m., Speedsville Fire Department, Speedsville.

MARCH 26 and 27

Maple Weekend at SweeTrees Maple Products, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 761 Glen Rd., Berkshire. Tour the sugarhouse and walk to the sugar bush. Free family fun. Dress for the weather.

The 52nd Annual Che-Hanna Rock and Mineral Club Show, Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wysox Volunteer Fire Social Hall, 111 Lake Rd., Wysox, Pa. Dealers offering minerals, fossils, gems, lapidary, and jewelry. There will be events for kids, Geode cutting, and special exhibits.

Pancake Days, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day, Fay’s Sugar Shack, 3-miles south of Bentley Creek, Pa. and 12-miles north of Burlington, Pa. on the Berwick Turnpike. Benefits the Big Pond Lions Club.

MARCH 28

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

Music and Movement at the Waverly Village Hall Playgroup, 9 to 11 a.m., 32 Ithaca St., Waverly.

MARCH 30

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

MARCH 31

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

Using YouTube to Watch Videos: Tips and Shortcuts, 3 p.m., join them and learn some easy-to-use tricks to help you get more out of this video-sharing service. All classes are free and are scheduled for 60-90 minutes via zoom. To join a class, at the designated time, visit tinyurl.com/GFJTC-class.

APRIL 2

The South Creek Lions Club is hosting the AMBA Blood Analysis Program, 6 to 10 a.m. Call 1-800-234-8888 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday through Friday for your reservation. Your personal physician’s authorization is required to have the Blood Test. The Lions Hall is located on Route 14 in Gillett. There will be no walk-in’s permitted without a reservation.

“Welcome Spring” Craft and Bake Sale, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Vestal Center United Methodist Church, 478 West Hill Rd., Vestal. Lunch available.

APRIL 3

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with weekly specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

APRIL 6

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

APRIL 7

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

APRIL 8

Doug’s Fish Fry Benefit for Camp Ahwaga, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., UHS parking lot next to the Kwik Fill and Visions FCU, Route 434, Apalachin. You can call ahead at (607) 423-5996, or just stop in at the mobile unit.

APRIL 9

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

APRIL 10

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

APRIL 11

Nichols First Presbyterian Church Turkey Takeout Meal, 4 to 6 p.m. or until gone and a $10 donation will be accepted. Call (607) 699-3302 to preorder.

APRIL 13

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

APRIL 14

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

APRIL 16

“For The Love Of Wetlands: A Field Journal” by Rick Marsi, 2 p.m., Waterman Center, 403 Hilton Rd., Apalachin. This program chronicles a year in the life of Rick’s favorite Southern Tier wetland.

APRIL 19

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

APRIL 20

SVE Board of Education Workshop, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

The Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Monthly Meeting will be held at 9 a.m. at the Tioga County SWCD office. If you have any questions regarding these meetings, contact the office at (607) 687-3553 or email walshw@tiogacountyny.gov.

APRIL 23

Ritchie Lettis Earth day Presentation: Birds and Earth, 7 p.m., Waterman Center Auditorium, 403 Hilton Rd., Apalachin. Free and open to the public. Donations are appreciated.

APRIL 27

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

APRIL 30

Ritchie Lettis: “Spring Birds” Hike, 8 a.m., Waterman Center Hilton Road Trails, 403 Hilton Rd., Apalachin. Hike is free and open to the public, no RSVP needed. Meet in the parking lot of Waterman’s Interpretive Center.

MAY 5

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

MAY 7

The Raptor Project by Jonathan Wood, 10 a.m., noon, and 2 p.m., Waterman Center, 403 Hilton Rd., Apalachin. To register for the presentation contact Waterman Conservation Education Center at 625-2221, or order online at www.watermancenter.org/tickets. Seats are $20 per person, $12 for youth six to 12, children five and under are free. An RSVP and payment in advance are required.

MAY 17

SVE Board of Education Annual Budget Vote, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

MAY 18

The Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of The Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Monthly Meeting will be held at 9 a.m. at the Tioga County SWCD office. If you have any questions regarding these meetings, contact the office at (607) 687-3553 or email walshw@tiogacountyny.gov.

MAY 28

Ritchie Lettis “Warbler Walk”, 8 a.m., IBM Glen Trails. Hike is free and open to the public, no RSVP needed. Meet in the IBM Glen parking lot.

JUNE 5

Candor’s St. Baldrick’s Event, Candor American Legion Pavilion, 90 Spencer Rd., Candor. This year’s event will start off with a 5K Run / Walk through the Village Streets of Candor. This will start and end at the Legion. The race will kick off at 10 a.m. Check-ins will begin at 9 a.m. at the Legion Pavilion. To register in advance, visit www.stbaldricks.org/events/candor2022. When you get onto the page, sign up as an “event or fundraiser participant.” Registration fee is $15, and $25 if you want an event t-shirt (must register by May 16). For questions, e-mail to candorstbaldricks@gmail.com. At the event there will be raffles, food, music and a few new things that are still in planning stages. This is a pet and dog free event.

JUNE 9

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

JUNE 15

The Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Monthly Meeting will be held at 9 a.m. at the Tioga County SWCD office. If you have any questions regarding these meetings, contact the office at (607) 687-3553 or email walshw@tiogacountyny.gov.

JULY 5

SVE Board of Education Reorganization Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.