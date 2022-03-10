Tioga County Sheriff’s Report

Brian J. Miller, age 44 of 6811 Montrose Turnpike in Owego, N.Y., was arrested on Feb. 12, 2022 at Harnick Road in Owego, N.Y. for Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th, a Class E Felony.

This charge resulted from a larceny investigation from Jan. 16, 2022. Miller was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear before Justice Patrick Hogan, Town of Owego Court, on March 22, 2022.

Shawn E. Pomeroy, age 49 of 22 Hands Hill Rd. in Willseyville, N.Y. was arrested on Feb. 17, 2022 at 7:15 p.m. for Assault 2nd, Criminal Obstruction of Breathing, and Menacing 2nd.

These charges resulted from a 911 hang up call regarding a disturbance at a residence. Pomeroy was arraigned before Justice Michael Grinage of the CAP Court and was remanded to the Tioga County Jail on $5,000 bail or $10,000 fine. Pomeroy is scheduled to reappear before Justice Grinage on Feb. 23, 2022.