Donation supports police, community events

Members of the Historic Owego Marketplace recently donated a check for $2,000 to the Owego Police Department that will be utilized to purchase additional safety cones. The big round cones are used as barricades during many HOM events to include Holiday Showcase, Lights on the River, and the annual Strawberry Festival, which will be celebrating 40 years on June 17 and 18 this year.

According to officer Jeff Winchell, of the Owego Police Department, the donation will greatly assist the Village of Owego Police in providing safety barriers between pedestrians and traffic.

“This will help out at our special events in the village, and for disasters, like flooding,” said Winchell.

According to Janelle Malia, business owner and HOM Board Member, the Historic Owego Marketplace recognizes the care and safety concerns the OPD provides for area events, and wanted to help them out.

“Our Board of Directors wanted to share in the cost of purchasing barricades with the police, as they are used to protect our community for such events,” said Malia.

According to Tammi Seeley, from Up the Creek Consignment Boutique, the donation represents a growing partnership between the police and the community.

“More than ever we need to support our local police department,” said Seeley, who is also a board member of HOM.

She added, “Besides all that they do in their everyday job, they work with the community to ensure that events are safe and fun for all. By donating money to purchase the barriers for street closures we can work hand in hand to make that happen.”

The Historic Owego Marketplace is comprised of downtown merchant members, and is the sponsoring organization for events like First Friday, the annual Strawberry Festival, and others. You can learn more at www.owego.org.