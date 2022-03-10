March is Colorectal Cancer Month

Dear Editor,

For the business community, did you know that as an employer you can put benefits in place that support a healthy workforce? One such benefit is paid time off to get screened for cancer. Now that the screening age for colorectal cancer has been lowered from age 50 to age 45, even more of your workforce may be able to get this life-saving screening.

March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month and a good time to learn about cancer screening and ways to encourage employees to get screened. Screening tests look for disease before there are symptoms, and may find cancer early when it may be easier to treat. When it comes to colorectal cancer, screening may even prevent it! Colorectal cancer screening may find growths, called polyps, which can be removed before they turn into cancer.

The Cancer Prevention and Action Program (CPiA), supported with funds from New York State, can help employers that want to learn more about paid time off for cancer screening benefit. This benefit allows employees to get screened for breast, cervical and colorectal cancer without having to use accrued leave or sick time.

Studies have shown this policy is cost effective to the employer. To learn more visit www.takeactionagainstcancer.org or call (607) 687-8619.

Sincerely,

Laura Bennett, Public Health Educator

Cancer Prevention in Action of Tioga County