‘People’s Convoy’ participants roll through Owego 

Many people, especially in The Owego Pennysaver forum, have sounded out for quite some time about the mandates, or lack of, throughout the pandemic; which is winding down with indoor mask requirements being lifted in recent days.

But some of the mandates remain in place. Businesses, both large and small, have the option to require them on their premises; although it has already been noted that enforcement of such a requirement might become burdensome on already strapped businesses, especially in the food business.

The convoy to Washington, dubbed the People’s Convoy, is a mandate-based protest that has been making the news and taking place around America. Coming from all points north, west and south, truck convoys, both pick up trucks and tractor-trailers, headed to Washington, D.C., with many joining in along the way.

Modeled after the Freedom Convoy in Canada that shut down border crossings to the U.S., the People’s Convoy has called on President Joe Biden to end the national emergency originally declared at the start of the pandemic, as well as any remaining coronavirus mandates. On the effort’s website, the truckers allege the government has infringed upon their constitutional rights with the mandates.

In Tioga County, and on the Court Street Bridge on Wednesday, members of the community came out to show their support to convoy participants that departed Rochester, N.Y. on I-390 via I-86 that was headed to Washington, D.C., and with plans to pick up others along the way, especially at I-81 heading south.

The weather was cool on the bridge, but the sun helped to keep it warm as people of all ages carried flags and stood at the bridge, looking West, and ready to greet the convoy that would arrive around 3 p.m.

When it did arrive, and to the cheering of the crowd gathered on the Court Street Bridge, and in an area that was blocked off and controlled by local police, there was only one large truck surrounded by several utility trucks and pick up trucks, some with dual wheels, and most decorated with a variety of flags.

The crowd that gathered unified quickly to wave their flags high and stand in solidarity with the truck driving industry. While waiting for the convoy to arrive, a large truck hauling lumber that was crossing the Court Street Bridge slowed a bit to thank everyone for their support; others took photos. Cars lined Route 434, representing the size of the crowd that gathered on the bridge.

Sheryl House and Susan Zanovitch gathered at the bridge in Owego to support the “People’s Convoy,” and stated that they did it to support freedom.

“We believe in freedom,” said Zanovitch, and specifically talking about vaccine mandates for certain workers. She added, “I have friends that lost jobs [because of mandates].”

Kathy Welsh, one of the organizers of Wednesday’s Court Street Bridge gathering, and affiliated with tiogapatriots.com, stated that they came together to support the truckers that are fighting for freedom.

Some of the convoys heading to D.C., like the one coming from Rochester, were smaller, while others were gaining momentum on their journey to D.C., with an anticipated arrival, according to national reports, to happen over the weekend.