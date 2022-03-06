Local residents named to The University of Scranton’s Fall 2021 Dean’s List

Several Local residents were among more than 1,650 students named to The University of Scranton’s Dean’s List for the 2021 fall semester. The Dean’s List recognizes students for academic excellence. A student must have a grade point average of 3.5 or better with a minimum number of credit hours during the semester to make the Dean’s List.

The list includes students from the Jesuit university’s College of Arts and Sciences, Kania School of Management, and Panuska College of Professional Studies.

Students include Mary Krichbaum of Endicott, a sophomore chemistry major in the University’s College of Arts and Sciences; Krista Anderson of Endicott, a junior biology major in the University’s College of Arts and Sciences; Rachel Raftis of Owego, a junior psychology major in the University’s College of Arts and Sciences; Molly Feustel of Endicott, a senior applied mathematics major in the University’s College of Arts and Sciences; Cody Malyszek of Endicott, a senior physiology major in the University’s College of Arts and Sciences; and Nathan Spak of Endicott, a senior biochemistry major in the University’s College of Arts and Sciences.

The University of Scranton is a Jesuit university located in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

