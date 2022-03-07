What’s Happening for the week of March 6, 2022

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

MONTHLY

Caregivers Support Group meets on the 4th Friday of each month at 2 p.m. in person, or via go-to meeting. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

The Alzheimer’s Association offers a remote support group the 3rd Tuesday of each month at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

MARCH

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday – Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Suggested donation of $5 for those aged 60 and older, $7 for those under 60. Download the menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults meets every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Take and Make Shamrock Mug Kits for the month of March, Spencer Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten. Call 589-4435 to arrange a time to pick up your kit.

MARCH 6

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with weekly specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

MARCH 7

Dr. Seuss Stories at Waverly Village Hall Playgroup, 9 to 11 a.m., 32 Ithaca St., Waverly.

MARCH 8

Tioga County Health and Human Services Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Legislative Conference Room of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Information and Technology Communications Meeting, 9:30 a.m., Legislative Conference Room of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Administrative Services (County Clerk, Historian, Real Property, Veterans, and Elections) Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Legislative Conference Room of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Alcohol and Substance Abuse (ASA) Subcommittee Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Tioga County Health and Human Services Building, 1062 State Rt. 38, Owego.

Tioga County Economic Development, Planning, Tourism and Agriculture Meeting, 1 p.m., Legislative Conference Room of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Public Safety, Probation, DWI and Coroner Meeting, 2:30 p.m., Legislative Conference Room of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

The Office for People With Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD) Subcommittee will hold their March meeting at 9 a.m. at the Health and Human Services Building, 1062 State Rt. 38, Owego. This meeting is also available via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88278135361?pwd=c3FwQmw3L1N2WCs4WVNFYVJ4bktFdz09; Meeting ID: 882 7813 5361; Passcode: 481524.

MARCH 9

Tioga County Information and Technology Communications Meeting, 9:30 a.m., Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

Life 1,000 Years Ago in Athens, Pa. – Archaeology In Your Backyard Program at the Che-Hanna Rock Mineral Club Meeting, 7 p.m., downstairs at the Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Free and open to the public.

Athens Senior Citizens St. Patrick’s Luncheon, noon, Airport Community Center, Sayre, Pa. Bring a dish to pass and table service. Coffee will be provided.

MARCH 10

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., takeout only, First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community.

VanEtten Senior Citizen Dish to Pass Lunch and Business Meeting, noon, Van Etten VFW, corner of Route 224 and Wyncoop Creek Road, VanEtten. Bring your own table service, a friend, and your ideas. Email to VESeniors@htva.net for more information.

Ms. Jess to Livestream Stories and Songs, 11 a.m., on the Spalding Memorial Library Facebook Page. This week they will read stories about trains.

Tioga County Public Works & Capital Projects Meeting, 9 a.m., Legislative Conference Room of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Personnel, ADA and Right to Know Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Legislative Conference Room of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

1st Monthly Tioga County Legislative Workshop and Legislative Support Meeting, 1 p.m.,Tioga County Legislative Conference Room of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

MARCH 11

Takeout Shepherd’s Pie with a side, salad and cookie at the Owego Elks, 5 to 6 p.m., 223 Front St., Owego. Cost is $12 cash or check. Order by Monday, March 7.

Storytime, 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. They will read stories about trains, sing songs, and make a craft. They will also play with blocks after the 11 a.m. story time. No registration is required, and all ages are invited.

VFW Friday Night Dinner: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Main Street, Owego. Special is lasagna with garlic bread, soup and salad.

Soup Mix in a Jar, 3:30 p.m., Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten. For ages 13 and up. Registration is required. Spots are limited. Call 589-4435 to reserve your spot. Masks must be worn.

MARCH 12

St. Patrick Church Annual Jack Frost Chicken BBQ, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. drive-thru pick up, 300 Main St., Owego. Tickets are $12 by calling (607) 687-1068 and includes a 1/2 chicken, macoroni salad, corn casserole, and a roll and dessert.

Free Spinning and Weaving Lessons, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Noble Room in Newark Valley’s Post Office Building. For more details, call Denise Tarbox at (607) 642-5568 or email to sdtarbox@frontier.com.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

The Tioga / Nichols Area Lions Club Book Sale and Soup Lunch, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Bag Sale at 12:30 p.m., Lounsberry Methodist Church, Lounsberry. The proceeds will be used for the community fund.

3 Wise Woodsmen, 1 to 3 p.m., Waterman Center Auditorium, 403 Hilton Rd., Apalachin.

Soup Cook Off – Drop your soup off at the VFW by 3 p.m.; judging starts at 3:30 p.m. Deadline for sign up is March 9.

Pancake Breakfast with Pure Maple Syrup, 8 to 10 a.m., Owego United Methodist Church, 261 Main St., Owego. The cost is $8 for adults, $3 for children 12 years old and under. Sponsored by Men’s Group Owego UMC.

OFA Post Prom Fundraising Can and Bottle Drive, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Walgreen’s Parking Lot in Owego, and at the United Methodist Church on Pennsylvania Avenue in Apalachin.

MARCH 13

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with weekly specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

MARCH 14

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

Lounsberry Food Pantry, noon to 3 p.m., Lounsberry Methodist Church, 3586 East River Rd., Nichols. For information, call 687-0442 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m., leave a message.

MARCH 15

Berkshire Free Library third Tuesday Monthly Board of Trustees meeting, 7 p.m. at the Berkshire Free Library or via Zoom. Contact Fran at BFL@htva.net for more information.

The Third Regular Tioga County Legislature Meeting of 2022 will be held at 12 p.m. in the Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, located at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Finance, Legal, and Safety Meeting, 10 a.m., in the Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, located at 56 Main St., Owego.

Susquehanna Valley Audubon meeting with Pot-luck Supper, 6 p.m., Airport Senior Community Clubhouse, 78 Piper St., Sayre, Pa. Meetings are free and open to the public. For more information, contact Inga at (607) 425-7426 or visit www.susquehannavalleyaudubon.org.

MARCH 16

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

The Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Monthly Meeting will be held at 9 a.m. at the Tioga County SWCD office. If you have any questions regarding these meetings, contact the office at (607) 687-3553 or email walshw@tiogacountyny.gov.

Free Community Meal, 5 to 6 p.m., St. John’s Church, 28 Rock St, Newark Valley. Take out only. All are welcome.

Kids Make Pasta Butterfly Flowers, 3 p.m., Spencer Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Spencer. Registration is required and masks must be worn. Spots are limited. Call (607) 589-4435, 3xt. 3, to reserve your spot today.

MARCH 18

VFW Friday Night Dinner: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Main Street, Owego. The Special is Corned Beef or Ham Dinner with Soup and salad.

Karaoke with DJ Thaddeus, 7 to 11 p.m., VFW, Main Street, Owego.

MARCH 19 and 20

Maple Weekend at SweeTrees Maple Products, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 761 Glen Road Berkshire. Tour the sugarhouse and walk to the sugar bush. Free family fun. Dress for the weather.

Pancake Breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m., Speedsville Fire Department, Speedsville.

MARCH 19

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Lounsberry Food Pantry, noon to 3 p.m., Lounsberry Methodist Church, 3586 East River Rd., Nichols. For information, call 687-0442 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m., leave a message.

Monte Carlo Night, doors open at 7 p.m., must be 21 or older to enter. The event will be held at the VFW on Main Street, Owego.

MARCH 20

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with weekly specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

MARCH 21

Barnyard Blast at the Waverly Village Hall Playgroup, 9 to 11 a.m., 32 Ithaca St., Waverly.

MARCH 23

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

MARCH 24

SVE Board of Education Workshop, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

Tioga County 2nd Legislative Workshop, 10 a.m., Tioga County Legislative Conference Room of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

MARCH 25

VFW Friday Night Dinner: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Main Street, Owego. The Special is Chicken and Biscuits with Soup and Salad.

Book Club Discussion: Cloud Cuckoo Land by Anthony Doerr, 1 p.m., Spencer Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten.

MARCH 26

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Pancake Breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m., Speedsville Fire Department, Speedsville.

MARCH 26 and 27

Maple Weekend at Sweetrees Maple Products, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 761 Glen Rd., Berkshire. Tour the sugarhouse and walk to the sugar bush. Free family fun. Dress for the weather.

The 52nd Annual Che-Hanna Rock and Mineral Club Show, Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wysox Vol. Fire Social Hall, 111 Lake Rd., Wysox, Pa. Dealers offering minerals, fossils, gems, lapidary, and jewelry. There will be events for kids, Geode cutting, and special exhibits.

MARCH 28

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

Music and Movement at the Waverly Village Hall Playgroup, 9 to 11 a.m., 32 Ithaca St., Waverly.

MARCH 30

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

MARCH 31

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

APRIL 3

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with weekly specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

APRIL 6

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

APRIL 7

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

APRIL 8

Doug’s Fish Fry Benefit for Camp Ahwaga, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., UHS parking lot next to the Kwik Fill and Visions FCU, Route 434, Apalachin. You can call ahead at (607) 423-5996, or just stop in at the mobile unit.

APRIL 9

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

APRIL 10

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

APRIL 13

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

APRIL 14

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

APRIL 16

“For The Love Of Wetlands: A Field Journal” by Rick Marsi, 2 p.m., Waterman Center, 403 Hilton Rd., Apalachin. This program chronicles a year in the life of Rick’s favorite Southern Tier wetland.

APRIL 19

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

APRIL 20

SVE Board of Education Workshop, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

The Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Monthly Meeting will be held at 9 a.m. at the Tioga County SWCD office. If you have any questions regarding these meetings, contact the office at (607) 687-3553 or email walshw@tiogacountyny.gov.

APRIL 23

Ritchie Lettis Earth day Presentation: Birds and Earth, 7 p.m., Waterman Center Auditorium, 403 Hilton Rd., Apalachin. Free and Open to the Public. Donations are appreciated.

APRIL 27

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

APRIL 30

Ritchie Lettis: “Spring Birds” Hike, 8 a.m., Waterman Center Hilton Road Trails, 403 Hilton Rd., Apalachin. Hike is free and open to the public, no RSVP needed. Meet in the parking lot of Waterman’s Interpretive Center.

MAY 5

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

MAY 7

The Raptor Project by Jonathan Wood, 10 a.m., noon, and 2 p.m., Waterman Center, 403 Hilton Rd., Apalachin. To register for the presentation contact Waterman Conservation Education Center at 625-2221, or order online at www.watermancenter.org/tickets. Seats are $20 per person, $12 for youth six to 12, children five and under are free. An RSVP and payment in advance are required.

MAY 17

SVE Board of Education Annual Budget Vote, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

MAY 18

The Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Monthly Meeting will be held at 9 a.m. at the Tioga County SWCD office. If you have any questions regarding these meetings, contact the office at (607) 687-3553 or email walshw@tiogacountyny.gov.

MAY 28

Ritchie Lettis “Warbler Walk”, 8 a.m., IBM Glen Trails. Hike is free and open to the public, no RSVP needed. Meet in the IBM Glen parking lot.

JUNE 5

Candor St. Baldrick’s Event, Candor American Legion Pavilion, 90 Spencer Rd., Candor. This year’s event will start off with a 5K Run / Walk through the Village Streets of Candor. This will start and end at the Legion. The race will kick off at 10 a.m. Check-ins will begin at 9 a.m. at the Legion Pavilion. To register in advance, visit www.stbaldricks.org/events/candor2022. When you get onto the page, sign up as an “event or fundraiser participant.” Registration fee is $15.00, and $25.00 if you want an event t-shirt. If you want a t-shirt it is suggested to register before May 16. For questions regarding registering, e-mail to candorstbaldricks@gmail.com. At the event there will be raffles, food, music and a few new things that are still in planning stages. This is a pet and dog free event.

JUNE 9

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

JUNE 15

The Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Monthly Meeting will be held at 9 a.m. at the Tioga County SWCD office. If you have any questions regarding these meetings, contact the office at (607) 687-3553 or email walshw@tiogacountyny.gov.

JULY 5

SVE Board of Education Reorganization Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.