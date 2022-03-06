Brittany Hathaway earns conference player of the week awards

Brittany Hathaway, of Apalachin, N.Y. and a member of the Lebanon Valley College women’s lacrosse team is one of four Flying Dutchmen student athletes to earn a conference player of the week award for the week ending Feb. 20.

Hathaway, a graduate of Owego Free Academy, was named Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Offensive Player of the Week. Hathaway led the Dutchmen to a 1-1 opening week with her offensive performance of 10 goals with one assist for 11 points and 13 draw controls.

In the LVC’s season-opening win over Susquehanna, the senior scored a career-high of seven goals and eight draw controls. She then finished the week with three goals and one assist with five draw controls in a 14-12 loss to Dickinson.

Hathaway is pursuing a doctor of physical therapy in physical therapy at Lebanon Valley College.

