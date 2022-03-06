Newark Valley announces Pre-K and Kindergarten Registration

Nathan T. Hall Elementary School in Newark Valley recently announced that registration for the 2022 – 2023 school year for children who will be attending Pre-K and Kindergarten is planned for the week of March 21-25, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily.

A registration packet can be obtained prior to registration week at the school’s website, www.nvcs.stier.org, and by scrolling down to find Nathan T. Hall elementary and click on the picture. You will find the registration packet listed in the upper right corner of the page.

You can also pick up a packet at the Nathan T. Hall Elementary Office located on Whig Street in Newark Valley. The school is asking parent(s) and guardian(s) to bring the completed packet and other paperwork with you to register your child.

Children turning five years old for kindergarten, or four years old for pre-kindergarten, on or before Dec. 1, 2022 are eligible to register.

Parents or guardians should bring their child’s birth certificate, immunization record, and two proofs of residency to register. Parents are reminded that New York State law requires written proof that all students have immunization against polio, measles, diphtheria, mumps, rubella, varicella (chicken pox) and hepatitis B or medical verification of any of the above illnesses.

Children currently attending the Pre-K program do not need to register for kindergarten.

Parents or guardians can call the Nathan T. Hall Elementary Office at (607) 642-3340, ext. 2, with any questions. Registering your child during registration week, the school noted, helps them determine classes and transportation needs for the upcoming school year.