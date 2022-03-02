Owego Fire Department to participate in statewide ‘RecruitNY’; Recruitment Open House planned for April 23

As part of the annual RecruitNY statewide initiative, the Owego Fire Department will open its doors to area residents so they can learn about what it takes to be a volunteer firefighter in their community on April 23, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 87 North Ave. in Owego.

The past several years have been challenging for volunteer fire departments across New York State, as many are struggling with decreased membership and increased call volume. Like most volunteer fire departments, the Owego Fire Department needs to bolster its ranks so it can continue to provide the optimum and necessary level of protection for its residents.

As part of RecruitNY, on Saturday, April 23 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Owego Fire Department, located at 87 North Ave. in Owego will join volunteer fire departments across New York State at their respective firehouses for a unified recruitment drive.

In a press release from the department, they wrote, “Not only will RecruitNY be an opportunity to highlight the rewards and responsibilities that come with being a volunteer firefighter, it will also raise public awareness about the need for volunteers.”

Throughout the Open House, the Owego Fire Department will conduct tours of the station and firefighter apparatus, allow visitors to try on firefighter gear, and provide activities and informational opportunities throughout the firehouse for visitors. The fire department will discuss the requirements to be a volunteer as well as conduct demonstrations, answer questions, and let visitors know how to get involved in the fire departments.

Last year more than 250 fire departments across the state held recruitment open houses. FASNY is planning for an even higher turnout this year.

“All are welcome to join us during RecruitNY,” said Jim Morris, OFD Chief.

He added, “This is an excellent opportunity for people to meet their local volunteer firefighters and learn a bit more about the fire service. Volunteer firefighters dedicate their spare time to help people in their times of need. We are always looking for new members, and it is our hope that after seeing the incredible camaraderie of the firehouse up close, more people will be interested in becoming a part of our very special family.”

Over the years the Firefighters Association of the State of New York (FASNY) has worked exceptionally hard to build and deploy a multi-tiered plan for helping New York state’s 1,700-plus volunteer fire departments recruit thousands of new volunteer firefighters across the state by utilizing federal SAFER grant funds for programs including the “Fire in You” advertising campaign, FASNY HELP college tuition reimbursement program and recruitment training classes.

Established in 2011, RecruitNY is a joint undertaking of FASNY, the New York State Association of Fire Chiefs (NYSAFC), Association of Fire Districts of New York State, Volunteer Fire Police Association of the State of New York, and County Fire Coordinators Association of the State of New York.

For area residents looking for more information, visit www.owegofire.org or call (607) 687-1201.