Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Feb. 14, 2022 through Feb. 20, 2022 there were 58 calls for service, 14 traffic tickets were issued, and they responded to two motor vehicle accidents.

The police also reported the following arrests.

Kyle L Whitmarsh, age 30 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree (Felony), following an investigation of damage to property on Temple Street. Whitmarsh was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court, and was then released on his own recognizance pending further court proceedings.

Justine E Harding, age 28 of Nichols, N.Y., was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor), following a investigation of a Motor Vehicle Accident on Southside Drive. Harding was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Ronald M Underwood, age 47 of Newark Valley, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Misdemeanor), and Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor) following a traffic stop. Underwood was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Shawn C Terry, age 47 of Spartanburg S.C., was arrested for an Arrest Warrant issued by the Village of Owego Court for Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Misdemeanor). Terry was turned over to the custody of the Tioga County Sheriff’s Department for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Jesselle A Estrada, age 27 of Ithaca, N.Y., was arrested for Driving while Intoxicated (Misdemeanor), Operating Motor Vehicle with Blood Alcohol Level above 0.08% (Misdemeanor), and Improper Right Turn at Intersection (Violation) following investigation of a vehicle stuck at the Main Street Railroad Crossing. Estrada was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

A Male, age 36 of Owego, N.Y., was taken into custody for Mental Health Hold after a report of the male being a danger to himself and others. He was transported to Binghamton General Hospital. (Name withheld due to HIPAA Laws.)



Ernest A Marini, age 56 of Nichols, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Misdemeanor), Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor), Circumvent Interlock Device (Violation), and Inadequate Exhaust (Violation) following a traffic stop. Marini was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.