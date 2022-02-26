Tioga County Rural Ministry’s Annual Spring Cleanup planned for April 9 

If you are 65 years of age and older and live in the town of Owego or Apalachin, you are eligible to sign up for Tioga County Rural Ministry’s Annual Cleanup.

On Saturday, April 9, adult volunteers and some teens from the community will assist with outside yard work only, due to the pandemic. You must be available between the hours of 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.

March 25 is the deadline to sign up, but TCRM encourages early registration since as they are limiting participation to the first 45 applicants. To register, contact Sister Mary or Rachel at Tioga County Rural Ministry by calling (607) 687-3021.