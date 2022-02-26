SUNY Delhi announces Fall 2021 NAC All-Academic Team

SUNY Delhi announces Fall 2021 NAC All-Academic TeamStudent athletes are pictured. Provided photo.

Posted By: psadvert February 26, 2022

Over 25 SUNY Delhi student-athletes were selected for academic excellence as part of the North Atlantic Conference (NAC) Fall All-Academic Team. The conference academic list recognizes all student-athletes who participated in fall practice/competition and possess a cumulative GPA above 3.5.

Among those selected are Ashleigh Morais of Spencer, N.Y. and Grace Thomas of Apalachin, N.Y.

For more information about SUNY Delhi, call (607) 746-4000 or visit delhi.edu. 

