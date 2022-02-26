TEAM Tioga welcomes new member 

Tioga County Economic Development and Planning announced their newest staff member, Sean Lanning.

Lanning started on Jan. 31 in his role as Education Workforce Coordinator. In this role, he will be working with Tioga County schools and businesses to enhance workforce opportunities for local students.

“We are excited to have Sean on board,” said LeeAnn Tinney, director of Tioga County Economic Development & Planning.

She added, “Sean is an excellent addition to our TEAM, and we are looking forward to him getting to know and connecting Tioga County’s school and business communities.”

Lanning is originally from Spencer, N.Y. and currently resides in Waverly. He received his undergraduate degree in International Studies from Arcadia University in Pennsylvania, and is currently working on his Master’s in Public Administration from Binghamton University.

Lanning also serves as a board member for Inspire S-VE. With his background as a program coordinator for Catholic Charities of Tompkins / Tioga, and involvement with youth in a variety of settings, Lanning is looking forward to making a positive impact in the area of workforce development in the County.