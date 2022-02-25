Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week

Hi, my name is Namir (na meer). I see you and I am coming for you! I need a new home and I would like to come to your place. Please!

You see the woman that rescued me from the streets took me into her home as a small kitten to be a member of her family, which included a German Shepherd dog.

The dog and I got along famously and we were all doing great until the lady’s landlord discovered me living there, and he threw a fit. Apparently it is okay to have a German Shepherd, but not a kitten. She was going to be evicted. Someone finally told her about Gail.

So Gail picked me up. I have been to the doctors and got fixed and my shots, which I understand is important, so now I am ready to go.

I want to go to your house because you look like a nice person and would take very good care of a young little boy like me. Right? I am high energy and less than a year old, I think. I am very curious and would like to make another friend like the dog that I met before.

Do you have a dog or another cat that I might be able to play with? I am very good with people too. I am not afraid, but I am curious. I would really like to come and live at your house.

Could you call Gail at (607) 689-3033 and make arrangements. You will not be disappointed. I am fabulous!

It would be awesome if you could donate to help Gail help us kitties. You can make out your check to Gail Ghinger and mail it to Maddie’s Meadows, P.O. Box 445, Owego, N.Y. 13827.

Don’t forget to tell Gail you want Namir!