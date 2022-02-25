Tioga County ASAP Coalition launches Black Balloon Day

The Tioga County Allies in Substance Abuse Prevention (ASAP) Coalition is inviting area residents and businesses to join them on March 6 for Black Balloon Day – a day to show support for those affected by substance use disorder and overdose.

The event will take place on Saturday, March 6, with balloons available for pick at two locations – CASA-Trinity at 72 North Ave. in Owego from 9 a.m. until gone, and at the Valley United Presbyterian Church at 459 Park Ave. in Waverly from 10 a.m. until noon.

Black Balloon Day is an international event, with the purpose of bringing awareness to deaths caused by drug overdoses and addiction. Hanging a balloon in the community, whether it is outside of your home or business, is an easy, safe way to show support and stand in solidarity with those who lost a loved one to overdose.

In a press release, the ASAP Coalition wrote, “This event is a great way to bring awareness and lessen the stigma associated with substance use. It is also a great way to let others in Tioga County know that they are not alone.”

To participate in this event and show support in the community, they ask that you hang a Black Balloon outside your home or business. They are also asking residents to help continue to spread this message of support and solidarity by sharing a picture of their balloon on social media using the hashtags #BlackBalloonDay and #TiogaASAP, or tagging Tioga County ASAP on Facebook or @TiogaAsap on Instagram.

For more information or any questions, email to amikeska@casa-trinity.org.