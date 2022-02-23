Readers’ Column for the week of February 20, 2022

You may call The Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or email comments to readerscolumn@stny.rr.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any message.

I was wondering why those storage containers are on the railroad tracks in Owego for days and days? What is the purpose of that and where are they supposed to go? Someone please answer.

~

I would really like to thank the Village of Owego for removing the snow banks along the side of the roads here in the village. It’s so much easier getting into the businesses we like to patronize. I wish other villages and towns would take Owego’s lead. Thanks Owego!

~

Does anyone know why nobody in the Sayre and Athens, Pa. and the Waverly, N.Y. area no longer publishes phone books, at least with white and yellow pages combined. If anyone knows of the directory’s publisher, please leave it in this column.

~

I am very proud of the truckers that are standing up for freedom. Congratulations!

~

It’s interesting to think that there are still those who believe that COVID is no worse than the flu. Don’t tell that to the many people dealing with long COVID issues after having COVID; whether it’s kidney, heart, neurological, etc. I have not heard of the flu being referred to as long flu lingering symptoms just mentioned.

~

I hear the mayor of Newark Valley may have competition from a write in. Why do these people not announce their vote request through caucus and allow everyone to know who they are? It’s not fair to the public. Write in, come out of the bushes and denounce.

~

I’m an old woman and I’m set in my ways. I was at the Dollar Store in Berkshire the other day and I purchased several items and I got to the cash out counter and said, “I hope I have enough money.” I stood there waiting for my receipt and my change from the cashier and my receipt. I said, “What’s this?” He said it’s all paid for. I said, my goodness, there are some kind people in this world! I would like to express my appreciation to the kind person that did such a kind gesture.

~

It’s time to stand up to Hochul. We, as parents, need to take an anti-mask stance for our kids. They should not have to wear them at school any longer.

~

The Tioga Center football team had such a great year. I was wondering if anyone knows how I could buy a video of the last two games. Contact (607) 699-3854.

~

I received an email today from a lady who normally doesn’t talk about expensive trips she takes, however her last one was to the grocery store. I had just gone to my local market and bought a 3-lb. can of Crisco, it was $8.19. So I checked online; Amazon’s price is $19.47 and Walmart is the same. Something I have never paid $3 for. My heart goes out to those trying to feed a family today.

~

The Village of Newark Valley is having an election in March for Mayor and three board seats. Please come out and vote. We do have a voice and we should make it heard!

~

The Village of Newark Valley is going to raise our solid waste because tipping fees have increased (what hasn’t). I will commend them for their zero tax increase. They are having a planning committee on water soon. I’m sure that will be on the rise, too! So I hope they have a plan to offset these increases pertaining to our village taxes. With the current state of out of control inflation, the Mayor and Board need to take a good hard look at all expenditures and everything should be under the microscope. Their biggest concern should be the taxpayers, especially those on a fixed income. There are a bunch of ways to save taxpayer dollars, but you have to be committed and make the hard choices!

~

While I’m sure our local officials had good intentions when they bought and condemned most of the Liberty and Temple Street properties. Their failure to plan and to control some people responsible for the processes, however, has now turned the area into a bigger eyesore and drug haven for thieves and squatters. And don’t forget all 10 properties the village now owns that don’t pay taxes. Maybe we can use the missing $10 million dollars from the DRI. Anybody wonder where that went?

~

Have you been to the new shop on Day Hollow Road? Farm Store is the name. No? You are missing a real treat!

~

I do not live in Tioga County, but I come here once in a while to visit friends. The first thing I do is read The Pennysaver. Not for the articles, although they are excellent, I go right to this column. I wonder, however, why do we hate each other so much? I read someone saying this week we should get rid of the Democrats and everyone should be a Republican. One party where everyone is forced to agree – that sounds just like the old USSR – even current day Russia. When I read something that sounds weird, within about 30 seconds online I see that the statements made are 100% false. I am a disabled Iraqi war veteran. (See any terrorists around; you are welcome!) The greatest part of America is our different views. Each of us weighs the facts and decides what they feel is the best path. There was a time when we used to listen to each other and think, “That is a good point.” Now it is anger and name calling and junior high garbage that is accepted as political discourse. I would encourage everyone to remember you are NOT the expert. You are often WRONG. Maybe we all need to try and listen a little more and talk a little less.

~

If there were 100 million wings consumed on super bowl weekend, the price of chicken should be down. That is 50 million chickens that had to be killed just for a football game.

~

THE STRAWBERRY FESTIVAL IS BACK! HOORAY! Now, after the two-year hiatus, would be a perfect time to encourage vendors to think about the theme of strawberries, instead of the s-o-s (same old stuff). In my 39 years attending, there is a lack of: a strawberry pancake breakfast; baked goods (filled or iced cookies, muffins, cupcakes, cake, whoopie pies, pie with / without rhubarb); strawberry applesauce, lemonade, ice cream novelties; jewelry, socks, bibs / hats for kids. The possibilities (and opportunity for profit) are many.

National Political Viewpoints

So, Donald J. Trump called Hillary Clinton crooked Hillary. She’s not even in the same league when it comes to corruption and crimes. He is the biggest criminal to ever hold any public office. If he isn’t arrested and locked up or charged with treason, this country does not have a prayer. It is ridiculous what he gets away with.

~

Newsflash! Hold the presses! Joe Biden is sending Kamala Harris to Germany. If anything can scare Putin and his escapades in the Ukraine, it would be Kamala’s giggling strategy, which just might incapacitate Putin. God help the U.S.A.!

~

For you people still buying made in China goods because they are cheaper, they are not cheaper because you’re sending our money to China and they are keeping our money. There is nothing they make we cannot make in this country. It would create jobs. Do not send our jobs overseas. Make sure whatever you get is made in the U.S.A.

~

The democrats are still attacking Donald Trump because they know their policies are failing. Well, what about the shenanigans they pull? They think they are above the law. Just remember democrats, when you point a finger at somebody there are three pointing back at you.

~

Has anyone noticed all of the house fires we have been having this winter? I really believe it’s because of the rising fuel costs people are turning to alternative methods of heating their homes that aren’t safe. Thank you, Joe Biden; you have no one to blame but yourself.

~

To Donald Trump’s defense about documents being flushed down the toilet. Let’s keep in mind that there was a toilet paper shortage at the time.

~

Anyone with a brain knows Biden does not know the difference from Iraq, Ukraine, and Afghanistan. Nancy Pelosi, another mental giant, says that the huge jump in inflation, which in reality is about 20%, is caused by all of these new jobs. It makes one wonder if she is in front of or behind the Biden train. The red wave cannot come too soon.

~

Now that Remington has been sued for the Sandy Hook kids death, how about suing the judges that let out criminals with multiple arrests to kill innocent people. This is insane to let these people out on the streets.

~

It’s not bad enough that the democrats are coming after our guns, now they are coming after our cars. Wow! Talk about control freaks.

~

Reaction to Donald Trump’s accounting firm dropping his account: “Now he’s going to need someone else to do his taxes. I suggest H&R Cellblock.” — STEPHEN COLBERT and “I tell you, there’s nothing more depressing than getting dumped by your accountant during tax season. It’s like getting divorced on Christmas Eve.” — JIMMY KIMMEL

~

Deeply held political beliefs usually center on just two thoughts. Because liberal politicians have successfully indoctrinated them, one side believes, “It’s just not FAIR! Those selfish people have more than me and I DESERVE some of that money!” The other side thinks, “What can I do to keep those parasites from confiscating the money I worked so hard for?” If the crippling cancer of the liberal social system was eradicated, our country would be abundantly more productive, and over time the generational underachievers could gain much needed self-respect. But alas, with our corrupt politicians, it’s likely too late. The government has become a transfer agent; confiscating the assets of productive people, to subsidize the lifestyle of freeloaders. — Ponytail Scott

~

According to Wikipedia, “Pumpkins, like other squash, originated in northeastern Mexico and the southern United States.” They are a quintessentially North American food. Nowadays, of course, pumpkins are grown, harvested, and enjoyed globally; and in fact, the U.S.A. is only fifth in the world when it comes to yearly production. That’s fine. Delicious pumpkins for all, I say. But I don’t understand why it is that when I go to the grocery store the only roasted pumpkin seeds I can buy are labeled “Product of China”. We grow over a million tons of pumpkins right here in this country every year; in Illinois, Pennsylvania, Texas, etc. But rather than put roasted pumpkin seeds from those nearby states in the store, we instead import them from the other side of the world. No aspect of world trade makes less sense to me than this. This is nuts.

~

Thanks to Fracking we shall avert WW III and nuclear holocaust. Gulfport gas terminals are loading liquefied natural gas (LNG) onto tankers as fast as possible. These are bound for Europe and are the greatest possible threat to Russia’s economy. Russia will back down. Do pro-frackers still need to be rounded up and put in re-education camps by the Useful Idiots of the Environmental Loonies?

~

Now we know why Trump seemed so obsessed with toilet efficiency during many of his campaign rallies. Fox News decided that the trucker protest in Canada was of more importance to its viewership. Remember, this man had access to the nuclear codes.