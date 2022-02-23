Kindergarten registration now open for OA’s Central School District

Registration for Owego Apalachin’s 2022-2023 school year for children who will be attending Kindergarten is now open. A registration form and health certificate can be obtained at the OA website, www.oacsd.org, and under the Pupil Personnel department link; at the Apalachin Elementary School, located at 405 Pennsylvania Ave. in Apalachin; or at the Owego Elementary School, located at 2 Sheldon Guile Blvd. in Owego.

Children who will be five years old on or before Dec. 1, 2022 are eligible to enter Kindergarten for the 2022-2023 school year. All registered children will be screened in May or June in the areas of speech, language, vision, hearing, fine motor, and gross motor skills. This screening is required by the New York State Department of Education and helps to identify any special needs your child might have.

The school is asking that parents / guardians complete the registration form and required documentation and return it to the building their child will attend.

In addition to the registration form, the district requires the following; a copy of the child’s birth certificate, immunization record (polio, measles, diphtheria, mumps, rubella, varicella, and hepatitis B), two forms of proof of residency, and a health certificate signed by your child’s physician.

Registration prior to the beginning of school is very important, as it enables the school to estimate time needed for school readiness screening, classes, and transportation needs. Additionally, it provides an opportunity for school visitation before the opening session in the fall.

If you have any questions regarding Kindergarten, contact Heath Georgia, executive director of administration, by calling (607) 687-7307 ext. 7011.