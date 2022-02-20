Has your income been impacted by COVID-19?

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 affected over 300,000 jobs in January. Was yours one of those jobs? Did you lose work because of illness or quarantine requirements? Were your hours cut because business was slow? Are you behind on bills because of this loss?

Tioga County Rural Ministry may be able to provide assistance. They know how difficult it is to keep current with your bills when your pay has been unexpectedly reduced.

In a prepared release by Tioga County Rural Ministry, they wrote, “Recovering from an illness can be stressful, and financial problems can add to that stress. If you need help, please reach out to us.”

You can do so by calling (607) 687-3021 and asking for Alycia.