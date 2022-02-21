Judge Mari Townsend announces candidacy for Tioga County Court Judge

Town of Candor Justice and Attorney Mari Townsend announced her candidacy for Tioga County Court Judge last week.

Mari Townsend is seeking the position being vacated by current Judge Gerald Keene, who is expected to retire when his term ends at the end of the year. Townsend cited her experience as a sitting town Judge, Assistant County Attorney and former Family Court Public Defender as her reason for seeking the seat.

“It is important to elect judges who are fair, balanced, and know the law,” said Judge Townsend, who continued, “Experience matters. My legal and judicial experience, coupled with my passion to serve the people of Tioga County, is why I’m running to succeed Judge Keene.”

As the current Town of Candor Justice, Townsend has presided over a variety of cases, from misdemeanors and traffic infractions to evictions and civil cases. And as an Assistant County Attorney, she is charged with protecting the area’s most vulnerable, by prosecuting child abuse and neglect cases on behalf of the Department of Social Services. She is also a former Attorney for the Child and while in private practice represented a number of litigants in courts in Tioga, Tompkins, and the surrounding counties.

“I’m honored and humbled by the support of so many members of our community,” Judge Townsend continued. “I believe that I’m uniquely qualified for this position due to my diversity of experience, and I’m looking forward to making my case to the voters to earn their support.”

Townsend lives in Candor with her husband Chris. Together, they own Hollenbeck’s Feed & Coal in Owego, a multi-faceted retail feed and farm supply business.