Tioga County Weekly Update for February 9, 2022 – February 15, 2022

Tioga County’s Public Health Department recently released the COVID-19 case breakdown in Tioga County, N.Y. from Feb. 9, 2022 to Feb. 15, 2022 as follows.

According to the department there were 109 new cases during this time frame, there were two hospitalizations, and one known death reported during this timeframe.

There are currently 47 active cases. (Please note that this data does not include self-reported positive at-home tests.)

New York State Case Investigators are now conducting abbreviated interviews with positive cases and do not ask about vaccination status (among other questions) when conducting their interview.

As COVID-19 cases continue to decline, the county is now seeing new cases of the seasonal flu weekly in Tioga County, and New York State is seeing widespread flu activity.

From Oct. 6, 2021 – Feb. 5, 2022, Tioga County has seen 145 confirmed cases of influenza. According to Tioga County’s Department of Health, this contagious respiratory illness can cause serious illness, especially in vulnerable populations like young children and older adults.

The department wrote, in their weekly brief, “If you have not gotten your seasonal flu shot yet, it is not too late! Contact your healthcare provider or pharmacy to schedule your vaccination appointment.”

On Feb. 10, 2022, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the indoor business mask mandate would be lifted; however, businesses still have the option to require masks for employees and customers.

The health department is asking area residents to please be respectful of businesses that are still requiring masks. At this time, New York State still has mask mandates in place for healthcare settings, adult care facilities, P – 12 schools, correctional facilities and detention centers, homeless shelters, public transportation, and at transportation hubs.

Even though the indoor business mask mandate has been lifted, it is still recommended that those with underlying health conditions and those at higher risk for developing severe illness from COVID-19 continue to wear a mask when in public places and practice social distancing.

To find a vaccination location, visit www.vaccines.gov/.

You can find testing locations at https://get-tested-covid19.org/ or visit the New York State Dashboard at https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/covid-19-testing-tracker.

You can also find more information from Tioga County Public Health by visiting ph.tiogacountyny.gov or www.facebook.com/tiogacountypublichealth.