Braving the cold to feed the hungry; recent Ice Bowl benefits Tioga County Rural Ministry

On Feb. 8, Sister Mary O’Brien, executive director for Tioga County Rural Ministry, accepted a check from Rick Powell, Greater Binghamton Ice Bowl Tournament director, in the amount of $5,190, representing the proceeds from their Feb. 5 tournament at the Campville Commons. According to Powell, the Feb. 5 Ice Bowl, hosted by the Greater Binghamton Disc Golf Club, was played in 8 degree weather that day, with 15-25 mile an hour winds. Seventy-two signed up to play that day.

But despite the frigid weather, and thanks to Title sponsorship from Upstate Shredding and Weitsman Recycling, Visions Federal Credit Union who served as a Major Sponsor, and Gold Sponsors Katie’s Kreations, Atkore, Tioga State Bank, Rapid Rivers Disc Golf, DJP Financial, and Bob Powell Entertainment, the event was able to exceed their initial goal of $4,500.

The Ice Bowl, according to Powell, is a series of disc golf events that are held each year in January through March with a mission in mind to fight hunger. During 2021 there were 165 Ice Bowl events in North America and Europe that raised over $425,000 for charity.

Locally, the Greater Binghamton group has raised approximately $6,000 in cash and 500 pounds of food over the last several years, and was able to increase that amount this year – raising $5,190.

“We had players sign up from New York, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania,” said Powell.

The Tournament, held each year, brings in the players and sponsors, and then selects a non-profit to donate to within the community. Powell noted that the Boys & Girls Club in Owego received $3,900 last year from the Ice Bowl, and TCRM received $1,900 the year before.

This year’s donation, for Sister Mary, comes just at the right time. During the wintertime many see high heating bills and often have to choose between food and heat. The donation from the Ice Bowl Tournament will allow for TCRM to assist even more members of the community.

“It’s fabulous,” said Sister Mary of the donation, adding, “It speaks to our community; we are so blessed.”

Adam Weitsman from Upstate Shredding and Weitsman Recycling and Jocelyn Bailey, VFCU community development liaison, were both on hand for the check presentation and had an opportunity beforehand to learn a bit more about what the Ministry does to help out area residents.

“This is unbelievable,” said Weitsman as he looked at the stocked shelves, fresh produce, and the handful of volunteers ready to help people that come through the door. “I’m going to support this more often,” he added, “It’s amazing.”

As for the Greater Binghamton Disc Golf Club, established in 2014 to promote the sport of disc golf and other flying disc sports continues their efforts and is growing. According to Powell, their group has anywhere between 30 and 40 members.

He also explained that Disc Golf is similar to golf in procedure, pace and psychology, but instead of clubs and balls, disc golfers use golf discs; instead of a cup, disc golfers “hole out” in a disc golf basket or target and attach it to a pole.

Powell thanked the many other businesses and individuals that supported the event as either hold sponsors, or provided support in another fashion.

To learn more about Greater Binghamton Disc Golf, email to greaterbingdiscgolf@gmail.com.