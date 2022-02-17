Tioga County Sheriff’s Report

Gabrielle C Firestine, age 22 of Barton, N.Y., was arrested on Jan. 29, 2022 on an Arrest Warrant for an Assault charge.

This charge resulted from an investigation regarding a disturbance in the Town of Barton.

Firestine was arraigned before Justice Townsend of CAP Court and was released on her own recognizance.

Firestine is scheduled to appear in the Town of Barton Court in front of Justice Myers on Feb. 15, 2022.

Anthony Collins, age 34 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested on Feb. 5, 2022 at 6:02 p.m. on a Village of Owego Bench Warrant and a Tioga County Family Court Arrest Warrant.

These charges resulted from a warrant check conducted at 139 North Ave. in Owego.

Collins was arraigned before Justice Anderson of CAP Court and was released on his own recognizance.

Collins is scheduled to appear in the Village of Owego Court in front of Justice Boland at a later date.

Daniel L. Wage, age 34 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested on Feb. 5, 2022 at 5:48 p.m. for Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 5th.

This charge resulted from an active arrest warrant from the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office.

Wage was arraigned before Justice Townsend of CAP Court and was released on his own recognizance.

Wage is scheduled to appear in the Village of Owego Court in front of Justice Boland on Feb. 15, 2022.