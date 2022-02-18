The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office has received multiple calls regarding citizens receiving text messages advertising Tioga County Sheriff’s Office merchandise.
In a statement, the Sheriff’s Office wrote, “The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office does not sell merchandise and no companies are authorized to sell anything representing this office.”
They warned that this may be a scam, and urge residents to not follow the website link in the message.
Be the first to comment on "Sheriff’s Office warns residents of scam"