Tioga County COVID-19 Update for February 2, 2022 – February 8, 2022

Tioga County’s Public Health Department recently released the COVID-19 case breakdown in Tioga County, N.Y. from Feb. 2, 2022 to Feb. 8, 2022 as follows.

According to the department there were 188 new cases during this time frame; of the cases, 35 were aged 0-17; 129 were between the ages of 18-64; and 24 of the new cases were over the age of 65. The department reported seven hospitalizations during this timeframe.

There are currently 83 active cases. (Please note that this data does not include self-reported positive at-home tests.)

New York State Case Investigators are now conducting abbreviated interviews with positive cases and do not ask about vaccination status (among other questions) when conducting their interview.

Additional data is available at https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/covid-19-testing-tracker.

Just a reminder that in January New York State suspended contact tracing; the responsibility of notifying close contacts now falls back on the individual who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Tioga County’s Health Department wrote, in their weekly brief, “If you test positive for COVID-19, please reach out to anyone you have had close contact with and notify them of their exposure so that they may monitor themselves for symptoms and get tested.”

The department additionally noted that those who are identified as a close contact who have not received the COVID-19 vaccine, are not fully vaccinated, or who are not boosted but are now eligible should quarantine at home for five days from their exposure and consider getting tested on day five or if symptoms develop.

Self-reports from those who have tested positive for COVID-19 are administered via online portals. If you test positive, Tioga County’s Health Department recommends the following.

For Laboratory Confirmed Tests (ex. PRC test), test results are sent directly to the New York State reporting system. You will receive a phone call from a New York State Case Investigator who will conduct a brief interview with you over the phone and an isolation order will be issued.

For an at-home test, if you test positive for COVID-19 using an over-the-counter at-home test, visit the health department’s website at ph.tiogacountyny.gov for further direction. If you need documentation for school or work, you may complete the self-attestation form found on the health department’s website. Their office does not issue any additional documentation for positive at-home tests.

The health department continued, in their brief, “We strongly recommend you verify with your employer whether or not they will accept at-home test results, or if they require a laboratory confirmed test.”

For any questions or concerns regarding your illness, the health department recommends you contact your health care provider. If you have additional questions, you can contact the health department by calling (607) 687-8600 (option 1).

To find a vaccination location, visit www.vaccines.gov/.

You can find testing locations at https://get-tested-covid19.org/ or visit the New York State Dashboard at https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/covid-19-testing-tracker.

You can also find more information from Tioga County Public Health by visiting ph.tiogacountyny.gov or www.facebook.com/tiogacountypublichealth.